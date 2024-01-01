Improving outcomes with Nuance AI healthcare solutions

Jacee Dobbs joined CMCI in 2015 as its new chief information officer, fully recognizing the role that technology plays in today’s healthcare environment. “In the past, healthcare executives considered technology to be a necessary evil,” she says. “But that’s begun to change; technology is no longer in the background. In fact, no healthcare organization, no matter the size, can survive— let alone thrive—without technology in the driver’s seat.”

With this mindset, Dobbs began the task of updating technology for CMCI. “Because of our location in rural Kansas, we often bring in specialty physicians, particularly from the Denver metro area, to support our patients and clinical teams here. We were using another vendor that had an on-premise voice recognition platform with back-end transcription, but it wasn’t meeting our needs and it was time for an improvement,” explains Dobbs.

CMCI clinicians need flexible solutions to improve their quality of life and impact patient care

Dobbs wanted to quickly and effectively solve this problem for CMCI clinicians and had been familiar with Nuance’s speech recognition technology from previous experience. She decided to work with Nuance to build a complete solution that would replace the existing transcription platform with the latest in speech recognition technologies. From there, a dedicated user group would test the platforms and ensure their compatibility with workflows and clinicians at CMCI.