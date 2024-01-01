Documenting in the EHR and beyond

Dr. Mary Jo Shaw uses Dragon Medical One to create documentation in Greenway Health EHR as well as notes and letters. “Back when I was dictating longer histories on a recorder, I might lose my train of thought if I got interrupted because I couldn’t see the dictation in front of me,” she says. “What’s worse—occasionally our tapes were lost.” With Dragon Medical One, Dr. Shaw can complete patient charts the same day she sees them. Before, she had to wait for returned transcriptions. Patient records couldn’t be signed, closed, and sent to referring physicians until the next day. “I’m definitely more satisfied using Dragon Medical One,” says Dr. Shaw. “Not having to review transcriptions is a big plus.” Beyond the immediate turnaround time, Dragon Medical One makes it easier to capture more thorough documentation. “I find I’m creating more detailed records since I can easily add little bits of information into the templates,” says Dr. Shaw. “It saves time.”

Nurse practitioner Krista Adamson, PNP, achieved similar boosts in productivity and convenience. Before Dragon Medical One, Adamson would type and click boxes in the EHR. When a patient record required extensive narrative documentation, Adamson would dictate and send the file for transcription. The next day, when the transcribed text was available in the chart note, Adamson would review the content and sign the note. “Before, I spent more time typing,” says Adamson. “Now, I spend less time completing my chart notes because I use Dragon Medical One for smaller batches of text and annotations. It is also useful for letters and tasking staff instructions.”