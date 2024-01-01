Performance analytics

Act on insights to boost efficiency and enhance performance

Access self‑service analytics and peer benchmarking to track and monitor KPI trends and use actionable intelligence to maximize individual and group performance.

With Microsoft Power BI reports and visualization, Dragon Medical One delivers deep insight into organization, group, and individual metrics. It yields greater understanding of performance and opportunities for improvement, helping to consistently provide a benchmark for success.

Reports include productivity and efficiency forecasts as well as data on dictation quality and peer benchmarking across the industry’s largest deployment of speech technology, measuring performance against more than 6,500 healthcare organizations, hundreds of thousands of users, hundreds of millions of voice skills and AutoTexts, and billions of lines of dictation.