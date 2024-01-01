CoxHealth improves physician engagement and quality documentation through Embedded CDI.
In‑workflow clinical documentation improvement (CDI) provides timely clinical insights to improve accuracy and team productivity in Cerner.
Company profile
CoxHealth in Southwestern Missouri is widely recognized for its commitment to quality and patient safety. Each of its five hospitals holds accreditation by the National Integrated Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations, and is recognized by CareChex® as among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals for overall medical excellence and patient safety. CoxHealth also has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as among the nation’s high-performing hospitals.
Angie Curry, BSN, RN, CCDS
CDMP Corporate Manager
CoxHealth
Challenge
- Inefficient workflow for physicians and CDI team
- Out-of-context queries to physicians disrupted workflow and productivity
- Lack of communication between CDI and coding professionals
Solution
- Embedded CDI™ powered by Nuance®
- Cerner Acute Case Management
Results
- Improved physician education and engagement
- 100% physician query response rate
- 22% improvement in physician agreement rate
- 12% increase in CDI team review volume
Background
Hospitals are rethinking their approach to clinical documentation improvement (CDI) as they struggle to manage competing reimbursement models—fee-for-service and value-based care. Patient volumes are shifting to outpatient and ambulatory care settings, making it critical for acute care providers to consistently achieve the quality outcomes required for value-based care. Clinical and financial outcomes are closely linked, and physicians are central to the clinical documentation process.
Physicians need workflows to create clinical documentation that delivers timely clinical insights, advances clinical quality initiatives, improve reimbursement and complies with regulatory requirements. The CDI team needs a streamlined process to send queries and receive clinical clarifications to promote timely, quality clinical documentation. When documentation is specific, accurate and complete, it enables more thorough communication between caregivers and improves patient quality outcomes.