Hospitals are rethinking their approach to clinical documentation improvement (CDI) as they struggle to manage competing reimbursement models—fee-for-service and value-based care. Patient volumes are shifting to outpatient and ambulatory care settings, making it critical for acute care providers to consistently achieve the quality outcomes required for value-based care. Clinical and financial outcomes are closely linked, and physicians are central to the clinical documentation process.

Physicians need workflows to create clinical documentation that delivers timely clinical insights, advances clinical quality initiatives, improve reimbursement and complies with regulatory requirements. The CDI team needs a streamlined process to send queries and receive clinical clarifications to promote timely, quality clinical documentation. When documentation is specific, accurate and complete, it enables more thorough communication between caregivers and improves patient quality outcomes.