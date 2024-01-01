For Dr. McGlamry, the biggest benefit of Dragon Medical One is the time it saves. “I’m typically finished with the day’s documentation less than an hour after the end of the clinic,” he says. “I’d say, very conservatively, that I’m getting back three or four hours a week. I’m not finishing notes in the evening or working on them during weekends. It’s made a big difference to my quality of life.”

The switch to Dragon Medical One is also reducing costs for Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates compared to the virtual scribe service it had used. “They said I’d be able to see more patients because I wouldn’t have to catch up with notes. But by the time the virtual scribe had finished my note, and then I had to go in and edit and correct their errors, I wasn’t saving much time at all—and it was costing us $2,500 a month. So Dragon Medical One gives us tremendous savings compared to the scribe service.”

Dictating notes during patient encounters also helps improve documentation accuracy—and the patient experience. “Because I’m doing it in front of them right after I’ve taken the history, and right as I’m doing the exam, the accuracy of what’s being recorded is higher,” says Dr. McGlamry. “When I’m dictating their history of present illness, especially with a new patient, they’re nodding their head and going, ‘Wow—he really got what I said!’ They know that what’s being put in their chart is accurate to what they’ve given me.”