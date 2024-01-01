Productivity and financial gains for Illinois Bone & Joint Institute.
Clinicians create patient documentation quickly and easily using Clinic 360 and realize 50% cost reduction.
Company profile
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute (IBJI) has more than 100 orthopedic physicians serving over 500,000 patients in Northeastern Illinois each year. With significant patient volume, clinicians faced a demanding documentation workload. Transcription was the fastest way to keep up with documenting patient encounters, but they hoped to elevate the process. Their goals: Provide a convenient documentation method for clinicians, eliminate inefficiencies, and drive down costs.
Today, IBJI clinicians create high quality, thorough documentation using Clinic 360 on their mobile devices anytime, anywhere.
Download success story (pdf. Open a new window) Explore Dragon clinical solutions
William Whelehan
Purchasing Director
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute
Challenge
- High documentation costs
- Limited convenience and flexibility for clinicians
- Disparate technology and service providers meant lack of accountability
Solution
- Clinic 360 Transcription
- Clinic 360 Mobile
- Implemented with 100+ physicians across 20 locations
Results
- Documentation costs decreased 50%
- Full adoption of mobile documentation method within three days
- Improved clinician satisfaction
Background
Referring physicians see correspondence quickly with auto-fax technology. Documentation costs are significantly lower. All 20 locations boast strong financial integrity and staff satisfaction as they deliver superior patient care, which is at the heart of their mission.
Nuance’s implementation and interface teams quickly activated platform tools to ensure that IBJI’s goals were met. To minimize change, workflow settings were aligned to mirror the existing clinic documentation process. Scheduling feeds and interfaces enabled real-time data transfer and automated routing from dictation to transcription to EHR. “Nuance takes service to the next level,” said Kathy Owens, Director of Health Information Technology, IBJI—Gurnee. “They are responsive, professional and willing to do what it takes to ensure our success. They are true partners.”
An extensive library of customized templates leveraged common content and automatically populated dictation text so clinicians could complete documentation quickly—they only have to dictate exceptions in some cases. These templates reduced the amount of typing required. Transcription fees dropped drastically.