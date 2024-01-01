Company profile

For more than 50 years, Kearney Clinic, P.C. has been providing a variety of comprehensive inpatient, outpatient, and same day services, and for the past decade, has benefited from using Nuance Healthcare’s documentation and transcription solutions. The Clinic provides a full continuum of services including family practice, general surgery, vascular surgery, pediatrics, gynecology, psychology, diagnostic imaging, and dietetics.

As part of its continued dedication to providing the best possible patient care and upholding its tradition of excellence, the Kearney Clinic team implemented the Dragon Medical Mobile Recorder from Nuance Healthcare for mobile point-of-care documentation.

Download success story (pdf. Open a new window) Explore Dragon clinical solutions