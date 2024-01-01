Improving healthcare outcomes with Dragon Medical

The practice has deployed real-time speech recognition to improve clinical workflow. Cost savings and dramatically higher levels of service to patients and responsiveness to referring physicians are among the benefits Michigan Cornea Consultants have seen. Recently, all three physicians in the practice upgraded to Dragon® Medical Practice Edition.

Prior to implementing Dragon Medical, Michigan Cornea Consultants used hand-held recorders and a transcription service to complete letters to referring physicians. This method of producing letters cost the practice more than $35,000 each year in labor expense. The turnaround time was also unacceptably slow. Physicians had to wait one to two days to receive their notes back from the transcription service before they could review and sign off on them. Steven P. Dunn, MD recalled, “We needed quicker turnaround time.”