Company profile

With nine physicians and seven mid-level providers serving 280,000 patients, Orthopedics Northwest, PLLC is central Washington State’s most comprehensive provider of orthopedics and sports medicine.

Recognized by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) for superior performance in Profitability and Cost Management in 2010 and in 2011, Orthopedics Northwest is committed to using technology to improve patient care, boost efficiency, and reduce overhead. The practice installed NextGen EHR, which provides checklists to ensure thorough documentation for billing and ARRA compliance.

