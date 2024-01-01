Transforming CDI in Healthcare with Dragon Medical

The first hospital in Canada to implement Dragon Medical Network Edition alongside its Oasis EHR solution, The Ottawa Hospital has succeeded in ensuring timely access to accurate and comprehensive patient information to all involved in the circle of care. Voice recognition capabilities also reduced transcription costs, which has allowed the hospital to reinvest $7 million into medical care.



The hospital’s Computer Application Support (CAS) Group began its implementation of Dragon Medical Network Edition by updating workstations. They evaluated ways to ensure the system worked well in a noisy environment, ultimately determining the optimal acoustic locations for performing dictation, then issued each clinician a PowerMic. The CAS Group also put together a comprehensive plan to teach physicians how to train Dragon Medical and to create templates to simplify data entry. They encouraged early adopters to help their peers. The help desk and onsite support teams were also taught to address user issues.