Prior to implementing Dragon® Medical Network Edition, providers at Sharp Rees-Stealy dictated or handwrote documentation. Transcribing dictated notes was expensive and took two to three days. Handwriting was faster, but often illegible. The group implemented Allscripts’ Enterprise™ EHR to automate documentation, but populating it required too much work, so many physicians continued using expensive transcription services. Sharp Rees-Stealy decided to speech-enable its Enterprise EHR with Dragon Medical Network Edition from Nuance Healthcare.

Together, these solutions would permit the group to create complete, comprehensive, real-time notes—while reducing transcription costs.