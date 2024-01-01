Dragon Medical helps achieve EMR adoption

When Swedish moved from paper records to EpicCare, it mandated that all physicians and providers adopt the EMR. Swedish is an open medical staff model where a majority of the 2,000+ affiliated or credentialed physicians are private practitioners along with more than 900 employed providers, which are part of Swedish. However, because Swedish does not employ all providers, the IT department wanted a simple transition that would not interfere with patient referrals.



In the ED, Swedish encourages documentation to be completed at the time of admission for that category of patients—but there is no such requirement for patients who are discharged. Still, most notes are completed in a timely manner and routed to the primary care provider because that timeliness is appreciated as a valuable component of patient care—not because it’s required. IT leadership agreed to give physicians numerous options for entering notes—typing, templates, dictation, and voice recognition using Dragon Medical Network Edition.