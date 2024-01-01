Dragon Medical helps achieve EMR adoption

Swedish reduces transcription costs, achieves 100% adoption of EMR.

Swedish Health Case Study

Company profile

Swedish is the largest nonprofit healthcare provider in the Greater Seattle area with five hospital campuses, two ambulatory care centers with ERs, and a network of more than 100 specialty-care and primary care clinics. Roughly 3,000 providers have privileges at Swedish, all using the EpicCare® EMR

Our transcription costs have dropped by one third to one half with Dragon Medical Network Edition, and we’ve been able to repurpose some of our transcriptionists.

Dr. Tom Wood
Chief Medical Informatics Officer
Swedish, Seattle, WA

Challenge

  • Eliminate indecipherable, incomplete documentation
  • Achieve 100% EMR adoption
  • Maintain patient care and physician satisfaction excellence

Solution

  • Deploy EpicCare EMR on the Citrix desktop virtualization platform
  • Speech-enable EMR with Dragon Medical Network Edition

Results

  • Reduced transcription costs by as much as 50%
  • Eliminated turnaround time for notes
  • Achieved 100% adoption of EMR

Background

When Swedish moved from paper records to EpicCare, it mandated that all physicians and providers adopt the EMR. Swedish is an open medical staff model where a majority of the 2,000+ affiliated or credentialed physicians are private practitioners along with more than 900 employed providers, which are part of Swedish. However, because Swedish does not employ all providers, the IT department wanted a simple transition that would not interfere with patient referrals.

In the ED, Swedish encourages documentation to be completed at the time of admission for that category of patients—but there is no such requirement for patients who are discharged. Still, most notes are completed in a timely manner and routed to the primary care provider because that timeliness is appreciated as a valuable component of patient care—not because it’s required. IT leadership agreed to give physicians numerous options for entering notes—typing, templates, dictation, and voice recognition using Dragon Medical Network Edition.

