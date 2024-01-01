The University of Tennessee Medical Center is a Level I Trauma Center with 609 licensed beds. The facility’s surgeons perform 26,000 procedures each year, during which time its emergency room hosts 86,000 patient visits. The medical center employs 850 medical staff and allied health professionals.

With a paper-driven documentation workflow, coordinating patient care had been challenging. There was no way for a clinician to pull up a patient record in the EHR to determine their history or to view daily progress notes— and that would make the transition to value-based care almost impossible.

On go-live day with Dragon® Medical Network Edition and Cerner’s Dynamic Documentation™, all 515 of the medical center’s inpatient providers began documenting care electronically. The number of notes in the EHR surged from a handful to 1,400 a day. Since go-live, residual paper documents are scanned into the EHR by HIM twice a day.