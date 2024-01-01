Leading the way together
Providers spend a significant part of their day looking at screens, limiting their ability to provide patient‑facing care. We partner with eClinicalWorks to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our proven AI‑powered
Solutions and benefits
Deeply embedded across the continuum of care
4 out of 5 facilities that use eClinicalWorks use Nuance. Facilities that use eClinicalWorks choose Nuance solutions because we uniquely combine our proven technology portfolio—informed by 25 years of expertise in clinical approaches and content—with eClinicalWorks expertise and knowledge. Deep integrations between Nuance and eClinicalWorks solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR.
Clinical solutions
Full Dragon Medical One support delivers voice control and navigation to improve the EHR experience, while PowerMic Mobile offers convenience and mobility when providers can use their smartphone as a microphone at any workstation. Dragon Medical embedded in eClinicalWorks mobile apps eClinicalMobile and eClinicalTouch brings voice‑driven efficiency to the mobile documentation experience.
Transcription
Provided by our partner DeliverHealth, eScription One allows healthcare providers to use full transcription or partial dictation with eClinicalWorks workflows while a fully‑automated process identifies discrete data in the clinical narrative, extracts and uploads it through a secure interface and then automatically populates the proper fields within the EHR.
Outcomes
Delivering unmatched outcomes for tens of thousands of eClinicalWorks clinician users and counting
A survey of 250 organizations reveal
98%
of clinicians recommend Nuance cloud‑based speech solutions to a friend or peer
90%
of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of clinical documentation
93%
of clinicians state that Nuance makes it easier to quickly capture the complete patient story