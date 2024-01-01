EHR Partnerships and Industry Alliances

Nuance solutions bring hundreds of strategic partnerships to the healthcare ecosystem to create seamless workflows and optimize the EHR. To give clinicians a more natural way to tell the patient story, we go the extra mile. By collaborating with more than 200 IT leaders, we’ve strived to extend usability and intelligence with—and beyond—the EHR. Our goal is to make it easier for clinicians to document everything without ever taking their focus off what matters most—caring for their patients.

EHR partnerships

EHR integration

Nuance Healthcare solutions—industry‑leading clinical speech recognition, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), computer‑assisted physician documentation (CAPD), and diagnostic imaging—are integrated and directly embedded within leading EHRs as well as RIS/PACS and workflow solutions for mobile, web, and desktop. Our allegiance ensures our solutions will continue to evolve as the industry does.

Explore our partnerships with some of the biggest industry players:

150+

Deeply embedded in more than 150 mobile, web‑based and desktop EHRs

4/5

4 out of 5 facilities that use Allscripts, Oracle Health, Epic and MEDITECH use Nuance

1k+

developers use our AI‑powered SDKs

40+

Integrated with more than 40 RIS and Radiology IT systems

17

Integrated with 17 PACS including large and emerging vendors

Deep integrations between Nuance healthcare solutions and more than 150 electronic health records (EHR) allow physicians to use conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation—while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR solutions.

Integration beyond the EHR

Discover the value of our AI‑powered SDKs for healthcare. Our global, enterprise-class development ecosystem is ready for you.

Dragon Medical One clients can access their personal speech profile in apps for secure communication, care coordination, clinical reference, telemedicine, population health, and more.

