Automate appointment management
Empower patients with convenient 24x7x365 appointment management where patients use their preferred channel to contact their provider or interact with reminders and notifications. Healthcare organizations increase care adherence, alleviate staff workload, and improve patient access.
Let rescheduling be a simple response
Nuance appointment reminders offer real‑time interactive rescheduling on the channel of contact. Intelligent automation extends modern convenience to patients while organizations reduce no‑shows and optimize schedules.
Benefits
Get ahead of schedule
Extend the convenience of self‑service appointment lookup, confirm, cancel, reschedule, or schedule and SMS appointment modification confirmations. Rather than calling during business hours and waiting in long queues, patients engage naturally in an automated conversation to self‑serve appointment management 24x7x365.
Boost patient satisfaction and outcomes
Allow patients to self‑serve appointment rescheduling and scheduling 24x7x365 over their channel of choice. Make it easy for patients to participate in their own care, strengthening patient loyalty and outcomes.
Strengthen revenue potential
Decrease patient no‑shows by up to 25% and maximize schedule capacity with automated reminders that offer real‑time rescheduling on the channel of outreach. Drive additional revenue with preventative care reminders, gaps in care notifications, or appointment instructions that ensure patient readiness.
Prevent telehealth snags
Eliminate manual work, preempt incoming questions, and ensure patients are prepared for upcoming telehealth appointments by reaching out with automated assistance. Organizations reduce friction in virtual visits and free staff to focus on other responsibilities.
Advance appointment capacity
Optimize schedules when patients cancel, reschedule, and schedule appointments in real time over voice and digital channels. Newly open slots are immediately available for rebooking, decreasing lead times and advancing patient access.
Features
Spark a connection with award‑winning engagement technology
A single NLU‑powered conversational AI solution delivers superior experiences across channels.
Unified, omnichannel communication
Personalized interactions provide patients with relevant information over their preferred method of contact. A single solution with centralized communication means organizations can re‑use constructed conversational experiences within and across telephony and online chat—eliminating redundant work.
Omnichannel insights
With a single omnichannel solution, organizations can map patient journeys and use real‑time data and logs across channels to gain insight on metrics and trends. Real‑time analytics allow organizations to monitor, assess, and improvement performance.
Integration to core systems
EHR integration automatically polls for upcoming appointments and distributes reminders. Real‑time patient information and appointment availability enables 24x7x365 self service rescheduling within the channel of outreach or through inbound contact. Integration with the CRM allows easy visibility and access to the patient communication trail, patient activity, and organization messaging use.
Solutions
Automate personalized omnichannel communication
Intelligent automation delivers convenient communication that boosts satisfaction and optimizes schedules while reducing staff workloads.
Appointment reminders
Decrease no‑shows and set patient expectations with automated voice and SMS appointment reminders that include easy access to helpful phone numbers or locations. Allow patients to confirm, cancel, or conveniently interact on the channel of contact to reschedule or access automated virtual visit support.
Intelligent outreach
Strengthen the patient‑physician relationship and encourage good health with personalized outreach. From care gap reminders to broadcast messages to preventative screening notifications, thoughtful communication promotes wellness, protects revenue, and boosts satisfaction.