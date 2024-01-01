Say goodbye to no‑shows
Use real‑time EHR data to automate the delivery of personalized, interactive appointment reminders and replace manual outreach and rescheduling. Boost care adherence and clinician utilization to maximize revenue potential.
Experience intelligent appointment reminders
The average patient no‑show rate across specialties is 19%, costing the healthcare industry more than $150 billion each year. Missed appointments lead to lost revenue, poor staff utilization, and delayed patient care that can adversely affect outcomes.
Nuance appointment management uses intelligent automation to send patients reminder calls and texts with personalized information on their upcoming appointment. Voice and SMS medical appointment reminders allow patients to interact in real‑time on the contact channel and confirm, cancel, reschedule, and access preparatory support for telehealth.
Real‑time data
EHR integration polls for upcoming appointments, distributes reminder calls, and powers interactive rescheduling within the outreach channel. By accessing real‑time patient information and appointment availability, patients conveniently self-service rescheduling 24x7x365—maximizing provider utilization.
Omni‑channel communication
A single omni‑channel solution unifies communication and delivers contextually relevant, asynchronous conversations on voice or digital channels for optimal patient reach and flexibility—and easy administration.
Personalized communication
Our deep EHR and CRM integrations fuel personalized communication when patient information is incorporated into automated conversational dialogs and interaction details are logged for reference.
Benefits
Maximize outcomes
Support patient wellness
45% of patients miss their scheduled appointments because they forget or are not notified.(1) Promote timely care and ensure appointment readiness with convenient patient reminder calls, texts, and rescheduling capabilities.
Drive financial benefits
Every unused appointment slot costs an average of $200.(2) Decrease no‑shows by up to 25% and boost revenue potential with automated, proactive outreach. Maximize schedule capacity and further revenue potential with real‑time, interactive rescheduling.
Shrink workloads
Relieve staff from time‑consuming manual work and allow clinical personnel to operate at the top of their license by automating appointment reminders and offering real‑time self‑service rescheduling.
Enhance the patient experience
70% of patients actively engage with their healthcare organization after receiving an automated appointment reminder from Nuance.(3) Attract and retain patients with digital convenience that makes it easier for patients to manage their care and pursue good health.
Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions
Resources
