Experience intelligent appointment reminders

The average patient no‑show rate across specialties is 19%, costing the healthcare industry more than $150 billion each year. Missed appointments lead to lost revenue, poor staff utilization, and delayed patient care that can adversely affect outcomes.



Nuance appointment management uses intelligent automation to send patients reminder calls and texts with personalized information on their upcoming appointment. Voice and SMS medical appointment reminders allow patients to interact in real‑time on the contact channel and confirm, cancel, reschedule, and access preparatory support for telehealth.