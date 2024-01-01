Clintegrity Enhanced Coding Workflow

Automated productivity monitoring
Provides a standard and efficient workflow to increase productivity, reduce operational costs, and ensure documents are delivered properly along with a comprehensive audit trail. Manages complex health information management business processes electronically and automatically distributes and allocates coding, compliance, and other HIM work assignments.
Benefits
Electronically manage complex business processes
Monitor productivity automatically with Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Workflow Management. Reduce administrative costs, and enhance individual accountability while improving staff productivity with better access to clinical, financial and/or personnel assignments.
Eliminates bottlenecks in business processes
Identifies the correct charts and delivers them to appropriate coders and auditors. Facilitates adoption of new or updated processes—supervisors can redistribute workloads as necessary.
Minimizes staff training and maintenance requirements
Uses a web‑based application to support anytime, anywhere access while reducing administrative tasks.
Distributes workload equitably
Promotes employee accountability for quantity and quality.
Improves adoption and cultivates qualified coders
Encourages faster transition of new or updated business processes and accelerates the assignment processes.
Features
Less costs, more accountability
Scalable, enterprise-wide solution ensures cases are delivered in standard and efficient manner—nothing gets lost in transit. Serves the needs of both single hospitals as well as multi-facility integrated delivery systems.
Electronic routing
Assignments are prioritized and automatically distributed to client‑defined worklists. Client can also customize and automate rules for handling exceptions and the system will notify users when patient charts are ready to process for review and coding.
Reports and audit trails
As a true web‑native application, provides all employees with remote access to productivity reports and audit information—regardless of their location.
Automatic notifications
Tracks and notifies users when patient charts and non‑patient reports throughout the system are ready for processing, such as chart review, coding and contract review.
Sophisticated and easy to implement
Requires minimal staff training and maintenance, this scalable, web‑native, enterprise‑wide and database independent solution is capable of handling deployment for both single hospitals and multi‑facility integrated delivery systems.
