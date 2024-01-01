Clintegrity Enhanced Coding Workflow

Automated productivity monitoring

Provides a standard and efficient workflow to increase productivity, reduce operational costs, and ensure documents are delivered properly along with a comprehensive audit trail. Manages complex health information management business processes electronically and automatically distributes and allocates coding, compliance, and other HIM work assignments.

Electronically manage complex business processes (Open a new window)
Contact us

Benefits

Electronically manage complex business processes

Monitor productivity automatically with Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Workflow Management. Reduce administrative costs, and enhance individual accountability while improving staff productivity with better access to clinical, financial and/or personnel assignments.

Eliminates bottlenecks in business processes

Identifies the correct charts and delivers them to appropriate coders and auditors. Facilitates adoption of new or updated processes—supervisors can redistribute workloads as necessary.

Minimizes staff training and maintenance requirements

Uses a web‑based application to support anytime, anywhere access while reducing administrative tasks.

Distributes workload equitably

Promotes employee accountability for quantity and quality.

Improves adoption and cultivates qualified coders

Encourages faster transition of new or updated business processes and accelerates the assignment processes.

Features

Less costs, more accountability

Scalable, enterprise-wide solution ensures cases are delivered in standard and efficient manner—nothing gets lost in transit. Serves the needs of both single hospitals as well as multi-facility integrated delivery systems.

Electronic routing

Assignments are prioritized and automatically distributed to client‑defined worklists. Client can also customize and automate rules for handling exceptions and the system will notify users when patient charts are ready to process for review and coding.

Reports and audit trails

As a true web‑native application, provides all employees with remote access to productivity reports and audit information—regardless of their location.

Automatic notifications

Tracks and notifies users when patient charts and non‑patient reports throughout the system are ready for processing, such as chart review, coding and contract review.

Sophisticated and easy to implement

Requires minimal staff training and maintenance, this scalable, web‑native, enterprise‑wide and database independent solution is capable of handling deployment for both single hospitals and multi‑facility integrated delivery systems.

Complementary solutions

Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding

Empower coding staff with the encoder that provides critical clinical, financial, and regulatory information essential for complete and accurate reimbursement.

Learn more

Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding

Provide staff with the critical information necessary to improve professional fee coding productivity and ensure accurate reimbursements.

Learn more

Start improving coding efficiency and accuracy today.

Contact us to speak to a specialist.

Contact us