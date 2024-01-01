Multiple facilities, single coding interface
An easy‑to‑understand encoder that empowers coding staff with critical clinical, financial, and regulatory information essential for complete and accurate reimbursement. This solution uses an efficient, unified platform to ensure data and coding consistency between physician and facility encounters, even with separate billing systems.
Benefits
Proven coding solution
Using an intuitive, web‑native workflow, Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding dramatically improves Health Information Management (HIM) efficiency by allowing users to code, group, and apply targeted edits in a single interface from anywhere, at any time.
Improve coding compliance
Enables consistent coding assignment and application of coding rules and guidelines for ICD‑10, CPT and HCPCS codes to help identify non‑compliant coding encounters.
Maximize productivity
Allows simultaneous encoding and grouping, dual grouping capability at the encounter level, and quick and easy access to industry‑accepted coding references for Diagnosis Related Groups (DRGs) and Ambulatory Payment Classifications (APC) reimbursement.
Greater coding accuracy
Provides automated tools for fast and accurate code assignment from either ICD‑9 or ICD‑10 in the same application to ensure data integrity and reduce errors that can lead to costly Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC) and other audits.
Continuous monitoring and improvement
Using detailed reporting capabilities to identify coding trends and outcomes to identify improvement opportunities.
Features
Reliable, knowledge-based approach
This single, unified platform offers transparent, centralized encounter management across your facilities, promoting enterprise‑wide data integrity for better consistency and accuracy.
Simple workflow
Offers a customizable single screen with easily accessible and searchable code books, references and edits. Users can efficiently assign and group an encounter with multiple groupers and instantly model how these factors impact reimbursement.
Built‑in references and Smartips
Provides quick and easy access to multiple fully integrated and searchable references built into the coding workflow. Nuance’s expert Smartips offer thousands of standard coding guidelines that can be customized to include notes and tips viewable to a coder during the coding process.
Data automation for reduced errors
Immediately identifies potentially incomplete and non‑compliant coded records with extensive and customizable code edits and rules to ensure your Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) code meets Error and Tolerance Level (ETL) requirements.
Enterprise reporting
Monitors and manages key coding metrics and performance indicators with standard and customizable report options.
Nuance Healthcare delivers flexible coding & compliance solutions for hospitals & health systems
Judy Kelly, Senior Director of Health Information Management at Rochester Regional Health, discusses how coding and compliance solutions for hospitals and health systems these solutions—coupled with top-notch client service—drive coder competency and a personalized approach to coding and clinical compliance for enhanced patient care.
Complementary solutions
Nuance Clintegrity Compliance
Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance reduces or eliminates reimbursement delays and audit risks by monitoring and updating records to meet regulatory and payor standards before being billed.
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding is a comprehensive encoder that provides staff with the critical information necessary to improve professional fee coding productivity and ensure accurate reimbursements.
Additional resources
Data sheets
- Nuance Clintegrity Coding Solutions and Services(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Workflow(pdf. Open a new window)