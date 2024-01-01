Clintegrity Facility Coding

Multiple facilities, single coding interface

An easy‑to‑understand encoder that empowers coding staff with critical clinical, financial, and regulatory information essential for complete and accurate reimbursement. This solution uses an efficient, unified platform to ensure data and coding consistency between physician and facility encounters, even with separate billing systems.

Learn more about this proven solution
Contact us

Benefits

Proven coding solution

Using an intuitive, web‑native workflow, Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding dramatically improves Health Information Management (HIM) efficiency by allowing users to code, group, and apply targeted edits in a single interface from anywhere, at any time.

Improve coding compliance

Enables consistent coding assignment and application of coding rules and guidelines for ICD‑10, CPT and HCPCS codes to help identify non‑compliant coding encounters.

Maximize productivity

Allows simultaneous encoding and grouping, dual grouping capability at the encounter level, and quick and easy access to industry‑accepted coding references for Diagnosis Related Groups (DRGs) and Ambulatory Payment Classifications (APC) reimbursement.

Greater coding accuracy

Provides automated tools for fast and accurate code assignment from either ICD‑9 or ICD‑10 in the same application to ensure data integrity and reduce errors that can lead to costly Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC) and other audits.

Continuous monitoring and improvement

Using detailed reporting capabilities to identify coding trends and outcomes to identify improvement opportunities.

Features

Reliable, knowledge-based approach

This single, unified platform offers transparent, centralized encounter management across your facilities, promoting enterprise‑wide data integrity for better consistency and accuracy.

Simple workflow

Offers a customizable single screen with easily accessible and searchable code books, references and edits. Users can efficiently assign and group an encounter with multiple groupers and instantly model how these factors impact reimbursement.

Built‑in references and Smartips

Provides quick and easy access to multiple fully integrated and searchable references built into the coding workflow. Nuance’s expert Smartips offer thousands of standard coding guidelines that can be customized to include notes and tips viewable to a coder during the coding process.

Data automation for reduced errors

Immediately identifies potentially incomplete and non‑compliant coded records with extensive and customizable code edits and rules to ensure your Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) code meets Error and Tolerance Level (ETL) requirements.

Enterprise reporting

Monitors and manages key coding metrics and performance indicators with standard and customizable report options.

Nuance Healthcare delivers flexible coding & compliance solutions for hospitals & health systems

Judy Kelly, Senior Director of Health Information Management at Rochester Regional Health, discusses how coding and compliance solutions for hospitals and health systems these solutions—coupled with top-notch client service—drive coder competency and a personalized approach to coding and clinical compliance for enhanced patient care.

What customers are saying

Complementary solutions

Nuance Clintegrity Compliance

Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance reduces or eliminates reimbursement delays and audit risks by monitoring and updating records to meet regulatory and payor standards before being billed.

Learn more

Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding

Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding is a comprehensive encoder that provides staff with the critical information necessary to improve professional fee coding productivity and ensure accurate reimbursements.

Learn more

Start improving coding efficiency and accuracy today.

Contact us to speak to a specialist.

Contact us