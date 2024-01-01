Easy access to essential information
An easy‑to‑understand, unified platform that empowers staff with critical clinical, financial and regulatory information to ensure better alignment between professional service and facility coding. Provides critical information necessary to assign codes to ensure accurate reimbursement, reduce costs and accelerate the revenue cycle.
Benefits
Ensure professional fee coding accuracy
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding enhances staff productivity by providing coders with a single platform to code both facility and professional service encounters. A single platform enables a more transparent and centralized process for encounter management across facilities.
Ensure compliance and reduce reimbursement risk exposure
Identifies non‑compliant coding encounters using extensive ICD‑10 and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code edits. The single, integrated platform also improves enterprise‑wide data integrity by promoting consistent code assignment and application of coding rules and guidelines across the organization.
Improve enterprise‑wide data integrity
Enables transparent, centralized encounter management across facilities, promoting data consistency and accuracy between facility and physician coding when integrated with Nuance Facility Coding.
Enhance staff productivity
Allows coders to quickly code complete and accurate encounters with convenient access to multiple searchable reference materials across organizational facilities.
OIG compliance
Promotes accurate E/M coding with multiple workflow, rules, and edit features.
Features
Single-platform physician coding solution
Helps meet today’s complex requirements for professional fee coding by allowing your organization to store both facility and service encounters in one database, even if you are using separate billing applications. This ensures coding consistency, increases efficiency and streamlines the coding process.
Simple workflow
Provides a single application for coding an encounter. Offers coders convenient access to codebooks, helpful shortcuts and expert Smartips, which include thousands of coding guidelines and help creating custom notes.
Built-in references and Smartips
Delivers convenient access to multiple reference materials across facilities including ICD‑10 codebooks, helpful shortcuts, and Nuance’s expert Smartips, which provide thousands of coding guidelines, as well as the ability to customize notes.
Data automation for reduced errors
The E/M code calculator assigns the correct coding and accurately calculates key components of an E/M service, while helping identify coding errors and changes in practice patterns and documentation issues.
Complete integration across coding platform
Ensures consistent code assignment and application of coding rules and guidelines, even when staff uses separate billing systems.
Complementary solutions
Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding
An easy‑to‑understand encoder that empowers coding staff with critical clinical, financial, and regulatory information essential for complete and accurate reimbursement.
Nuance Clintegrity Compliance
Reduce or eliminate reimbursement delays and audit risks by monitoring and updating records to meet regulatory and payor standards before being billed.
Additional resources
Data sheets
- Nuance Clintegrity Coding Solutions and Services(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Workflow(pdf. Open a new window)