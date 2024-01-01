Provider Solutions

The best outcomes rely on first time right

There’s a big difference between something that is merely accurate and something that is right. Just because a diagnosis isn’t wrong, doesn’t make it the absolute right diagnosis either. We’ve built our business around the idea of first time right, to ensure healthcare documentation is the best it can be, empowering physicians and care teams with AI‑powered solutions to generate not just an acceptable treatment plan—but better ones.

Learn how you can get healthcare documentation right the very first time.

Concerns & benefits

Free care teams from rework, recall, repeat.

Elevate your outcomes by getting it right the first time.

Provider experience

When it isn't right the first time:

Physician satisfaction suffers.

When it's first time right:

Physicians experience less burnout and spend more quality time with patients and themselves.

Optimized and utilized EHR

When it isn't right the first time:

Return on investment isn’t fully realized.

When it's first time right:

Physicians work more efficiently, saving time, money and clicks.

Financial integrity

When it isn't right the first time:

Time-consuming rework ensues.

When it's first time right:

Appropriate diagnoses lead to proper payment, less rework, and compliant claims.

Quality

When it isn't right the first time:

Quality scores drop.

When it's first time right:

Improved performance and quality scores result in a stronger reputation.

Incredible outcomes start here

100M

fewer clicks means more time for patients

$1B

of appropriate reimbursement means better financial integrity

90%

of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of documentation

Solutions

AI solutions that empower physicians

Nuance solutions and services ensure information accuracy throughout the entire patient journey. Now, thanks to AI in healthcare, you can trust that clinical documentation and the patient story will always be "first time right."

Clinical solutions

Automate documentation and clinical tasks and achieve more with Dragon as your AI Copilot.

Revenue integrity solutions

A comprehensive portfolio of cloud‑based, AI‑powered solutions designed to efficiently and effectively improve documentation to drive clinical documentation excellence across the care continuum.

Meet DAX Copilot

AI‑automated clinical notes in seconds.

Learn how AI‑powered automated documentation is improving efficiencies and igniting a new era of copilots for healthcare.

Resources

Reports

Webinars

    In this webinar replay, see how clinical quality outcomes data (pre- and post-CDI implementation), provide insight into the value of measuring CDI efforts' impact on overall quality ratings, including expected mortality and inpatient quality indicators.

How can we help you drive better clinical and financial outcomes?

