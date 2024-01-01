Provider Solutions

The best outcomes rely on first time right
There’s a big difference between something that is merely accurate and something that is right. Just because a diagnosis isn’t wrong, doesn’t make it the absolute right diagnosis either. We’ve built our business around the idea of first time right, to ensure healthcare documentation is the best it can be, empowering physicians and care teams with AI‑powered solutions to generate not just an acceptable treatment plan—but better ones.
Concerns & benefits
Free care teams from rework, recall, repeat.
Elevate your outcomes by getting it right the first time.
Provider experience
When it isn't right the first time:
Physician satisfaction suffers.
When it's first time right:
Physicians experience less burnout and spend more quality time with patients and themselves.
Optimized and utilized EHR
When it isn't right the first time:
Return on investment isn’t fully realized.
When it's first time right:
Physicians work more efficiently, saving time, money and clicks.
Financial integrity
When it isn't right the first time:
Time-consuming rework ensues.
When it's first time right:
Appropriate diagnoses lead to proper payment, less rework, and compliant claims.
Quality
When it isn't right the first time:
Quality scores drop.
When it's first time right:
Improved performance and quality scores result in a stronger reputation.
Incredible outcomes start here
100M
fewer clicks means more time for patients
$1B
of appropriate reimbursement means better financial integrity
90%
of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of documentation
Solutions
AI solutions that empower physicians
Nuance solutions and services ensure information accuracy throughout the entire patient journey. Now, thanks to AI in healthcare, you can trust that clinical documentation and the patient story will always be "first time right."
Clinical solutions
Automate documentation and clinical tasks and achieve more with Dragon as your AI Copilot.
Revenue integrity solutions
A comprehensive portfolio of cloud‑based, AI‑powered solutions designed to efficiently and effectively improve documentation to drive clinical documentation excellence across the care continuum.
Meet DAX Copilot
AI‑automated clinical notes in seconds.
Learn how AI‑powered automated documentation is improving efficiencies and igniting a new era of copilots for healthcare.Discover more
