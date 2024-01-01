To ensure rapid and comprehensive adoption while still maintaining physician satisfaction, AIMMC implemented Dragon® Medical Network Edition from Nuance Healthcare.

With 100% adoption, the benefits would be huge: complete and universally available electronic patient records, increased physician efficiency, Meaningful Use, Joint Commission compliance, and the ability to bill more accurately for services.

Until AIMMC achieved 100% use of Cerner PowerNote, it would be living in a “hybrid” environment, with parts of the patient record on paper and other parts in digital format. The EHR wouldn’t provide a complete picture of the patient; physicians might be making decisions without key patient data.

Many physicians did not like typing notes into Cerner PowerNote, so boosting adoption meant accommodating a variety of preferences with a wide range of input options, including advanced speech recognition.