Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center reduces transcription costs 70%, drives EHR adoption.
Company profile
One of the top health systems in the U.S., Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (AIMMC) is a 408-bed hospital in Chicago with a Level I trauma center and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, with nearly 900 physicians, 300 residents, and 700 nurses using Cerner Millennium®.
When a Joint Commission site visit revealed indecipherable and incomplete documentation in its GI and surgery departments—illegible documentation, missing signatures, dates and time stamps—AIMMC chose PowerNote®, part of the Cerner Millennium EHR, to fix things.
Adem Arslani BSN, MS
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Challenge
- Eliminate indecipherable, incomplete documentation
- Achieve 100% EHR adoption
- Maintain patient care and physician satisfaction excellence
Solution
- Deploy Cerner PowerNote® enterprise-wide on Intel® processor-based PCs
- Speech-enable EHR with Dragon Medical Network Edition
- Engage consultants to create specialty-driven workflows
Results
- Reduced outsourced transcription costs 70%
- Reduced net transcription costs 50%
- Near 100% adoption of EHR
Background
To ensure rapid and comprehensive adoption while still maintaining physician satisfaction, AIMMC implemented Dragon® Medical Network Edition from Nuance Healthcare.
With 100% adoption, the benefits would be huge: complete and universally available electronic patient records, increased physician efficiency, Meaningful Use, Joint Commission compliance, and the ability to bill more accurately for services.
Until AIMMC achieved 100% use of Cerner PowerNote, it would be living in a “hybrid” environment, with parts of the patient record on paper and other parts in digital format. The EHR wouldn’t provide a complete picture of the patient; physicians might be making decisions without key patient data.
Many physicians did not like typing notes into Cerner PowerNote, so boosting adoption meant accommodating a variety of preferences with a wide range of input options, including advanced speech recognition.