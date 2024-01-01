Government Healthcare Solutions and Services
Improving how the Department of Veterans Affairs,
Military Health System, Indian Health Service, and other agencies capture, manage, and use clinical data.
Benefits
Improve clinical documentation, coding and compliance across government agencies
Healthcare costs represent a significant percentage of total agency budgets. Survival means waging war against rising costs on two fronts: quality care to reduce error and readmission, and appropriate billing to ensure equitable funding. Healthcare information access and management are critical to both.
Speech recognition solutions and services
Speech recognition solutions and services to document care better, faster, and more efficiently
Health information management (HIM) solutions and services
Health information management (HIM) solutions and services to improve clinical documentation, medical records coding, regulatory compliance and chart completion
Revenue cycle solutions and services
Revenue cycle solutions and services to ensure accurate billing for equitable funding
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
#1 AI Powered and Cloud‑Based Provider from Black Book
Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for speech recognition and clinical intelligence solutions for third consecutive year.
FedRAMP Authorized Solution
Dragon Medical One is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized and is ready for procurement, authorization, and deployment.
Solutions
For the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
More than 5000 providers in over 147 VA hospitals and clinics use Nuance Healthcare solutions to tackle their clinical, operational and financial challenges. Veterans Affairs (VA) constituents from within and outside the system‑patients, clinicians and administrators‑all want accurate information instantly to improve care and ensure appropriate funding. Nuance provides VA hospitals with a wide-range of solutions across the continuum of care to help deliver high-quality care despite constrained budgets, while also fulfilling regulatory, privacy, and national security requirements.
For the Department of Defense Military Health System (DoD/MHS)
More than 10,000 healthcare providers in all of the military services use Dragon Medical to dictate notes directly into the electronic health record. Nuance Healthcare’s enterprise solutions and services address areas of access/identity management, care management and revenue management.
Dragon Medical is the leading medical speech recognition solution today—by far. Compatible with the VA CPRS (Computerized Patient Record System), it is a key productivity component in electronic health records solutions throughout the Federal Government.
- Most accurate medical speech recognition ever with up to 99% accuracy
- Enables clinicians to dictate, review and sign medical records in one step
- Reduces or eliminates transcription costs
- Includes medical vocabularies covering nearly 80 specialties and subspecialties
For the Indian Health Service (IHS)
More than 500 healthcare providers in IHS hospitals and clinics use Dragon Medical to dictate notes directly into RPMS and other EHR systems. Dragon Medical is the leading medical speech recognition solution today—by far. Compatible with the RPMS EHR, it is a key productivity component in electronic health records solutions throughout the Federal Government, including Veterans Affairs and the Military Health System.