For the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

More than 5000 providers in over 147 VA hospitals and clinics use Nuance Healthcare solutions to tackle their clinical, operational and financial challenges. Veterans Affairs (VA) constituents from within and outside the system‑patients, clinicians and administrators‑all want accurate information instantly to improve care and ensure appropriate funding. Nuance provides VA hospitals with a wide-range of solutions across the continuum of care to help deliver high-quality care despite constrained budgets, while also fulfilling regulatory, privacy, and national security requirements.