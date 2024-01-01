Freedom and flexibility to document your way
Nuance medical speech recognition solutions are designed to accurately translate the physician’s voice into a rich, detailed narrative that feeds directly and seamlessly into all major EHR platforms. These solutions offer physicians the freedom and flexibility to complete patient notes at their convenience and dramatically reduce the amount of time spent on documentation.
Discover conversational and ambient AI
See how Dragon Medical One and Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) support clinicians from pre‑charting through post‑visit with workflow assistance and automated clinical documentation.
Automate the tasks that hold you back (Play a video)
Go beyond dictation with a comprehensive solution that can aid, assist, and advise.
Automatically document care (Play a video)
Move the conversation back to the forefront with clinical documentation that writes itself—all within the EHR.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
#1 AI‑Powered and Cloud‑Based Provider from Black Book
Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for speech recognition and clinical intelligence solutions for third consecutive year.
FedRAMP Authorized Solution
Dragon Medical One is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized and is ready for procurement, authorization, and deployment.
Nuance DAX ranks #1 for improving clinician experience
Industry‑leading ambient clinical intelligence solution featured in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.
Solutions & benefits
Speech recognition solutions that recognize how you work
These solutions allow clinicians to take control of preferences, providing multiple options to capture the patient narrative. We offer true portability and enable a consistent documentation experience regardless of physical location.
Dragon Medical One
Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion that provides secure, convenient, and comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter.
Dragon Ambient eXperience
Nuance DAX extends the power of Dragon Medical One with the latest advancement in AI to create a fully voice‑enabled and ambient exam room environment in ambulatory settings.
PowerMic Mobile
Turns any workstation into a dictation station and gives clinicians the freedom to dictate, edit and navigate the EHR using their smartphone as a secure wireless microphone.
PowerMic 4
Enhances productivity and provides ergonomic control of both standard dictation and speech recognition functions.
Transcription Solutions
Provided through our partner DeliverHealth, eScription One® makes in‑house or outsourced transcriptionists more efficient and allows clinicians to quickly record high‑quality patient narratives.
Boost productivity, efficiency, quality, and satisfaction
50%
reduction in time spent on documentation, leaving more time to focus on patient care
100M
fewer clicks per day using Nuance conversational AI solutions
8of10
physicians agree that Dragon Medical One improves the overall quality of clinical documentation
83%
patients say their physician is more personable and conversational using Nuance DAX