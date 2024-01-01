A single, enterprise‑wide solution
Enhance productivity and streamline coding and workflows by structuring, capturing, and analyzing clinical and financial information. This solution provides secure, centralized access to cloud‑based electronic health information in real‑time to meet remote coding and abstracting needs anywhere, any time.
Benefits
Abstracting processes tailored to meet your needs
Nuance Clintegrity Coding Abstracting allows organizations to report and analyze patient encounter data stored throughout multiple facilities within the same database. Increase staff productivity by tailoring the abstracting processes to address specific needs using customizable data collection fields, rules, and screen design, or create new fields as necessary.
Centralizes control
Improves the collection, management, and reporting of enterprise‑wide abstracted data by capturing information from multiple sources and organizing it for various uses.
Improves data quality, accuracy and reliability
Offers customizable data collection form fields for easy, consistent data entry in‑workflow.
Fast and easy customization and report distribution
Provides insight into centrally captured data.
Features
Secure, web‑based, real‑time access
Streamline coding and workflow processes throughout your organization with a single platform that includes Coding, Compliance, Records Management, and Electronic Document Management (EDM) modules.
Comprehensive data elements
Aligns to current and future data collection and reporting requirements with the additional option to create new elements as needed.
Logic‑driven data collection
Uses existing data in the system to render appropriate screens for entry and edit of data in specific circumstances.
Enhanced compliance tools with audit trails
Ensures appropriate tracking of all relevant data collection changes and events to help support HIPAA compliance efforts.
Unique data tabs
Allows customization of fields and page navigation based on facility and patient type.
Complementary solutions
Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding
Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding is an easy‑to‑understand encoder that empowers coding staff with critical clinical, financial, and regulatory information essential for complete and accurate reimbursement.
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding
Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding is a comprehensive encoder that provides staff with the critical information necessary to improve professional fee coding productivity and ensure accurate reimbursements.
Additional resources
Data sheets
- Nuance Clintegrity Coding Solutions and Services(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Facility Coding(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Physician Coding(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity Enhanced Workflow(pdf. Open a new window)