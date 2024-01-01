Clintegrity Coding Compliance

Comprehensive, real‑time coded record monitoring and review

Reduce or eliminate reimbursement delays and audit risks by monitoring and updating records to meet regulatory and payor standards before being billed. Improves the quality of claims data and acts as an early warning system to identify and reduce potential audit vulnerabilities.

Reinforce coding accuracy

Benefits

Nuance Clintegrity Coding Compliance enables facilities to establish comprehensive and customizable pre‑bill rules based on claims data or user criteria such as payor contracts, physicians, denial details, and coding information. These rules can be activated immediately to comply with rapidly changing quality, payor, and regulatory requirements.

Accurate and appropriate reimbursement

Models future reimbursement expectations based on more complete coding.

Reduces claim denials

Helps ensure accurate and complete coding of the medical record to protect against non‑compliance.

Reduces audit risk

Reduces risk of penalties and take‑backs from OIG, RAC, or other payor audits.

Continuous improvement

Tracks progress against specific goals, identifies performance trends, and uncovers possible areas of improvement.

Features

Comprehensive knowledge base

Help your staff address the growing number of clinical, financial and regulatory changes including CMS updates, Office of Inspector General (OIG) targets, Revenue Edits, Data Quality Edits, and AHA and AMA coding guidelines.

Administrative controls

Enables users to create, activate, or disable edits to respond immediately to changing quality, regulatory, and payor requirements

Comprehensive reports

Assesses the value and impact of compliance to drive potential changes and updates to selection criteria and identifies opportunities for additional coder education.

Customizable edits

Provides the flexibility to address regulatory and compliance needs unique to a specific organization. Comprehensive selection criteria can be set up based upon claims data or user criteria including payor contracts, denials information, quality and performance initiatives, coder specialties, service lines, physicians, codes and code sets.

Pre‑defined edits

Includes current Federal and payor regulations and established industry coding guidelines and practices. Standard and ad‑hoc reports provide insight into compliance edit effectiveness and outcomes.

