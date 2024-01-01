CDE One Uptime Report
(United States)
Nuance CDE One is cloud-based CDI technology that incorporates encounter prioritization, workflow management, services, and advanced analytics to improve CDI team efficiency, collaboration, and impact for CDS teams. The clinically-based program helps CDI and other teams improve collaboration, efficiency, and communication to create more accurate, concurrent, and compliant clinical documentation.
This status page is intended to provide historical insight into the overall uptime and SLA compliance of our CDE One cloud service. This page will be updated once a month and we will continue to evolve and expand the content of this page to provide complete transparency.
Total 12-month uptime
Total 12-month downtime
Exceeded
contractual SLA 99.5%
100% uptime