Building trust through transparency

Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant Uptime Report (United States)

Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant enhances interactions between clinicians and patients by automating high-value tasks that increase face time, improve clinical results, and reduce administrative burden. By providing clinicians with sophisticated voice-driven dialogues and healthcare skills—from chart search to scheduling—this technology helps drastically improve their experience with the EHR.

This status page is intended to provide historical insight into the overall uptime and SLA compliance of our Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant cloud service. This page will be updated once a month and we will continue to evolve and expand the content of this page to provide complete transparency.

Annualized Uptime Performance
Total 12-month uptime
 
 
 
Total 12-month downtime
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exceeded

contractual SLA 99.5%

 
 

Total 12-month uptime

 
 

100% uptime

 
 
Monthly Contractual SLA Compliance
 
 
Monthly Uptime Details
 
Uptime
 
Unplanned downtime
 

