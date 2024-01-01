Building trust through transparency

SCAPD Uptime Report
(United States)

Surgical Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) is a real-time, in-workflow solution that streamlines operative report and procedure note documentation to improve surgical documentation quality and reimbursement. It empowers surgeons to quickly create accurate and complete documentation that captures all required information at the point of care—all within a seamless workflow.

This status page is intended to provide historical insight into the overall uptime and SLA compliance of our SCAPD cloud service. This page will be updated once a month and we will continue to evolve and expand the content of this page to provide complete transparency.

Annualized Uptime Performance
Total 12-month uptime
 
 
 
Total 12-month downtime
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exceeded

contractual SLA 99.5%

 
 

Total 12-month uptime

 
 

100% uptime

 
 
Monthly Contractual SLA Compliance
 
 
Monthly Uptime Details
 
Uptime
 
Unplanned downtime
 

Contact your sales representative for questions specific to any individual solution offerings.

Contact us