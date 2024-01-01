SCAPD Uptime Report
(United States)
Surgical Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) is a real-time, in-workflow solution that streamlines operative report and procedure note documentation to improve surgical documentation quality and reimbursement. It empowers surgeons to quickly create accurate and complete documentation that captures all required information at the point of care—all within a seamless workflow.
This status page is intended to provide historical insight into the overall uptime and SLA compliance of our SCAPD cloud service. This page will be updated once a month and we will continue to evolve and expand the content of this page to provide complete transparency.
Total 12-month uptime
Total 12-month downtime
Exceeded
contractual SLA 99.5%
100% uptime