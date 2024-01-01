Building trust through transparency
Dragon Medical cloud services provide real time speech recognition for Dragon Medical One as well as hundreds of partner applications. At Nuance, we recognise the critical role of real time speech recognition in creating robust clinical documentation and delivering timely, personalised patient care.
This status page is intended to provide historical insight into the overall uptime and SLA compliance of our Dragon Medical cloud services. This page will be updated once a month and we will continue to evolve and expand the content of this page to provide complete transparency.
Total 12-month uptime
Total 12-month downtime
Exceeded
contractual SLA 99.5%
100% uptime