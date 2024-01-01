Omnichannel customer engagement

Meet your customers where they are

Engage customers on their terms—meet them in the messaging channels they use every day.

Stop fraud before it happens
 

Protect & personalise interactions with proactive, intelligent fraud prevention.
Microsoft + Nuance
 

Nuance is now part of the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform—the open, extensible, and collaborative contact centre solution.

Intelligent, AI‑powered customer engagement in every channel

Trusted by the Fortune 100 to improve customer and agent experiences while reducing costs and increasing revenue. We help leading brands empower agents, prevent fraud, and deliver superior experiences across any or all moments of the customer journey.

Our AI‑first approach

Delivering the omnichannel experiences customers expect requires an AI‑first approach. It’s only by combining automated and human engagement that you can achieve the best business outcomes.

Use AI to automate 80% + of all engagements

Bridge AI automation and human engagements

Empower agents and create an AI learning loop

Instill customer trust with biometric security

Our solutions bring AI‑first to life

Nuance omnichannel customer engagement solutions bring the power of conversational AI to the contact centre and beyond.

Agent speaking on headset for Nuance Contact Center AI

Contact Centre AI

Nuance Contact Centre AI adds intelligence to your contact centre platform through powerful AI services and developer tools, helping you enhance experiences, reduce costs, and increase operational efficiency.

Man using using phone for digital and messaging solutions

Digital and messaging

Nuance digital and messaging solutions enable you to meet customers in their channel of choice, providing seamless experiences that increase satisfaction while driving efficiencies and increased revenue.

Woman using smartphone voice and IVR solutions

Voice and IVR

Nuance voice solutions delight customers while driving down costs by providing conversational, automated experiences that contain calls in the IVR and accelerate resolution.

Man speaking on phone for authentication and fraud prevention

Authentication and fraud prevention

Nuance biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions streamline, protect, and personalise every customer interaction.

Female agent smiling on how to improve agent efficiency

Agent efficiency

Nuance agent solutions put AI in your agents’ corner to help them dramatically improve average handle time (AHT), first contact resolution (FCR), and help you increase agent satisfaction and retention.

Men looking at computer for CX insights with Nuance Analytics

Contact Centre Analytics

Nuance analytics solutions automatically capture and analyze all omnichannel customer engagements to provide insights that help you revolutionize contact centre performance.

City landscape for industry-specific solutions

Industries

We have deep expertise and solutions in each of the industries we serve, based on large, industry‑specific data repositories from billions of customer interactions every year.

Two men shaking hands for omnichannel partnerships

Partners

Our cloud solutions integrate with leading Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) vendors, cloud providers, and technology partners.

Woman looking at phone for Nuance professional services

Professional services

Our 700+ AI experts are always on hand if, and when, you need them—experienced in highly‑specialised disciplines not easily found in‑house or on the market today.

Real‑world business outcomes

Our intelligent engagement and security solutions help enterprises worldwide—including 75 of the Fortune 100—achieve remarkable business results.

20%

increase in agent + employee satisfaction

50%

CSAT increase

80%

increase in NPS

85%

automated first contact resolution

2B+

fraud prevention savings

3B+

annual savings

40%

AHT reduction

40-50%

average containment rate

2X

conversion rate

3X

improvement in upsells

150%

improvement in new sales

300%

ROI from reduced fraud-related losses

The Nuance difference

Delivering superior outcomes across any or all moments of a customer's journey

Proven AI

Nuance digital, voice, and biometric security solutions are proven to help brands increase the quality of customer experiences—and the value of customer relationships.

Any or all moments

Our deep industry expertise and AI‑first approach to intelligent engagement enable you to create consistent, connected, conversational experiences at every step of the customer journey.

Flexible partnering

Our flexible deployment and partnering approach gives you total control over your AI transformation. You can do it yourself, tap into our expertise when you need it, or rely on us from end to end.

Multiply your benefits

Customers who embrace an AI-first approach across the entire customer journey...

Receive more recognition for omnichannel customer service
Achieve greater cost savings with omnichannel customer engagement
Outperform peers in financial outcomes with omnichannel customer engagement

Proven AI backed by large, industry‑specific language repositories

90%

NLU intent recognition

99%

biometric authentication
success rate

90%

detection of fraud attempts

Award-winning excellence delivers results

Nuance earns 2021 highest rating for enterprise intelligent assistants

Nuance named 2021 leader in omnichannel enterprise execution

Nuance named 2020-21 leader with strong enterprise execution and advanced NLU

Nuance recognized as 2020 leader in digital-first customer service solutions

Nuance awarded 2020 most innovative biometrics vendor

Learn how we can help you deliver superior experiences—and superior business outcomes—at any or all moments of the customer journey.

