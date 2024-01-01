More insight. Faster action.
Get customer and agent insights to improve the customer experience, maximise contact centre performance, and drive business results with advanced contact centre analytics solutions from Nuance.
Understand customer interactions—and make instant improvements
When your success is measured by customer satisfaction, it pays to understand exactly what’s happening across all customer interactions. You need a complete view of customer engagements across your channels to streamline processes, reduce customer effort, and uncover new operational efficiencies in your contact centre. That’s where Nuance analytics solutions come in.
Benefits
See the big picture
Nuance analytics solutions for contact centres give you the visibility and insights to increase satisfaction, efficiency, and quality—all at the same time.
Understand every customer interaction
Nuance brings you easily customisable solutions that analyse 100% of customer interactions across all engagement channels to give you clear, visual insights into trends, outliers, opportunities, and important contact centre KPIs.
Improve customer experiences
When you can see—and understand—all your customer interaction data, it’s easier to evaluate your customer experience, identify best practises and areas for improvement, and determine the actions to take to increase CSAT and NPS.
Increase contact centre efficiency
Intuitive data visualisation helps you find new opportunities to optimise contact centre operations, so you can minimise hold times, improve firstcall resolution and reduce average handling times. That means lower costs for you and a better experience for your customers.
Automate quality assurance and performance management
Automated performance monitoring and scoring mean you can easily evaluate agents and quickly give them the feedback, coaching, and training they need to perform at their best and maintain regulatory compliance.
Transform the customer experience
Nuance Insights offers an intuitive, omnichannel reporting and analytics solution that provides monitoring and near real‑time actionable intelligence to inform ongoing optimisation and improve ROI. With reporting across IVR, virtual assistants, chatbots, and more, you gain a unified view of customer engagement through a highly secure and scalable data platform.Explore Nuance Insights
The power of data, loud and clear
82%
of online customer service interactions result in a phone conversation
68%
of customers cite poor customer service as the reason they churn
89%
of customers explore competitor options due to poor service
The Nuance difference
Nuance analytics solutions give you everything you need to put customer experience first.
Analysis of every customer interaction, across every channel
No more manually analysing a tiny percentage of contacts. With Nuance, you gain complete visibility into all customer interactions, making it much simpler to isolate root causes and optimise agent and application performance.
User‑friendly dashboards and visualisations
Customer insights are great, but actionable customer insights are better. Nuance analytics solutions let you track KPIs and agent performance, visualise customer interaction data with ease, and quickly drill into the areas that need your attention.
Flexibility and choice
With Nuance, you do things your
Unmatched accuracy
The Nuance Transcription Engine powers our speech analytics solution, offering exceptional accuracy and the ability to transcribe multi‑speaker audio in 44 languages. And when you know you can rely on the accuracy of your customer insights, you can take action faster.
Simpler compliance and less risk
Nuance analytics solutions monitor every interaction to ensure agents stick to the script, make required disclosures, and don’t use risky language. And realtime alerts enable intervention when needed. Auto‑redaction technology also means sensitive information is never recorded, helping you stay PCI‑compliant.
Expertise from the global speech leaders
Our Professional services team has been leading the way in IVR and speech deployments for 20 years, so your solution will be integrated and optimised by industry leaders. Our experts can even help you complete a test drive to prove value in weeks.