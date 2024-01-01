Voice and IVR solutions

Your IVR, your way

Flexibly deploy Nuance Conversational IVR on any third‑party cloud, in the Nuance cloud, on‑premises, or in a hybrid environment to deliver conversational self‑service experiences that automate inbound call resolution.



What’s more, you can even integrate its powerful, AI‑based capabilities into your existing IVR, so you can design unique experiences for your brand and improve critical contact centre metrics.