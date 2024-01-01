Create personalised, secure entertainment experiences
Nuance Dragon TV enables you to create frictionless experiences for your customers with personalised content recommendations, secure account access, and easy, voice‑based navigation.
Frictionless navigation. Effortless voice control. Secure authentication.
Nuance Dragon TV harnesses our AI technology to allow your customers to easily find the content they’re looking for, manage their accounts, and complete transactions—all with their voice.
Simple, secure, voice‑based navigation offers customers greater control over their entertainment experiences. Plus, Dragon TV recognises individual voices to give speakers personalised answers with biometric authentication. With Dragon TV, customers can engage with account management and technical support seamlessly from the same interface they use to manage their TV experience.
Benefits
More convenient TV experiences
Instead of using On Screen Keyboards or endless menus, Dragon TV helps you create superior entertainment experiences. Customers can easily search for content or recommendations—increasing customer satisfaction, improving stickiness, and boosting customer service efficiency.
Increase personalisation
Use customers’ unique voiceprints to create tailored requests and content search results that encourage customer loyalty and let them find what they want quickly and easily, improving experiences and increasing revenue.
Enable secure, hassle‑free transactions
Use biometric authentication to verify customer identities and offer them convenient access to their accounts, letting them complete transactions and securely access restricted services using only their voice.
Streamline customer service
Enable customers to get help with billing, services, technical support, or account information simply by engaging with their TV. Use the power of our AI to get them to the right destination quickly and easily.
Create revenue opportunities
Encourage more on‑demand content purchases and account upgrades with personalised TV content, convenient account management capabilities, and a simple, secure transaction process.
Real-world business outcomes
20%
uplift for paid content through voice
31%
of voice transactions
can be monetised
70%
of users still use
the service after
six months
Features
What you get with Nuance Dragon TV
Let customers use the power of their voice to navigate naturally through the management of their TV experience, so channel surfing is even more enjoyable, accessing personalised services is faster, and finding movies and shows is far easier than with search menus.
Conversational TV navigation
Make interaction with the TV viewing experience a conversational engagement, allowing your customers to switch channels and search for TV content using their natural speech. You can even enable customers to make complex queries, like searching for content based on specific actors or genres.
Advanced biometrics
Offer customers personalisation options and reliable access to their accounts through our advanced biometric authentication. Dragon TV can even adjust content based on the age and browsing history of the user, and bypass the use of PINs and passwords to access restricted programming and financial transactions.
Omnichannel customer engagement
Keep engagements consistent across your interaction points by offering customers access to the same support they’d find on your website, phone, and digital channels, without having to leave their TV.
Data security and privacy built in
Protect user data captured during TV sessions by keeping it secured between the customer and the TV service provider.