Conversational IVR - interactive voice response

Make your IVR work harder—and smarter
Nuance Conversational IVR resolves inbound telephone queries through natural, human‑like interactions that encourage self‑service and increase customer satisfaction.
Turn self‑service into an effortless experience
Nuance Conversational IVR allows customers to speak freely and resolve their issues successfully, just as if they were speaking with a live agent. It anticipates customer needs, offers personalised greetings, and changes speaking styles based on the context of the conversation—resolving cases first time and freeing your agents to focus on higher value tasks.
Benefits
Encourage self-service. Delight customers. Free up agents.
Nuance's intuitive interactive voice response system enables you to create personalised, automated voice experiences for your brand that resolve customer queries, boost the agent experience, and improve your contact centre results.
Increase customer satisfaction
Accelerate resolutions and promote loyalty with simple, effective self‑service.
Reflect your brand identity
Use personalisation to create customised greetings that build trust.
Reduce agent churn
Keep agents engaged with high‑value customers to improve employee retention and lower hiring costs.
Lower TCO
Improve key self‑service metrics, like containment rate, and increase automation to reduce the need for live agent involvement.
Cut development time
Design once for the IVR and deploy to digital channels, or vice versa, and quickly and easily customise menus yourself with Nuance Mix.
Improve security
Enable IVR authentication and integrate with biometric authentication solutions to effortlessly validate customer identities, shrinking call times and reducing fraud.
Maximise ROI for existing technology
Easily integrate your intelligent IVR with your existing systems and reduce the need for additional work.
Your IVR, your way
Flexibly deploy Nuance Conversational IVR on any third‑party cloud, in the Nuance cloud, on‑premises, or in a hybrid environment to deliver conversational self‑service experiences that automate inbound call resolution.
What’s more, you can even integrate its powerful, AI‑based capabilities into your existing IVR, so you can design unique experiences for your brand and improve critical contact centre metrics.
Features
What you get with Nuance Conversational IVR
Harness the power of our proven AI technologies, optimised over two decades of contact centre innovation leadership.
ANI matching
Combine automatic number identification (ANI) with customer data to identify callers, anticipate their needs, and proactively address their issues—reducing the need for a live agent, and resolving customer cases faster.
Speech recognition and NLU
Accurately understand conversational speech and capture customer intents, increasing self‑service utilisation.
Custom voices and text‑to‑speech support
Create natural sounding speech whenever you need it with Nuance Text‑to‑Speech—in more than 53 languages and a diverse range of one‑of‑a‑kind professional voices.
Nuance Dialogue
Build intelligent conversations with human‑like dialogue that promotes higher customer engagement, boosts containment rates, and increases customer loyalty.
Real-world business outcomes
15%
reduction in
misdirected calls
50%
reduction in call abandonment
85%
increase in IVR
Net Promoter Score
Transform your IVR from a liability into a lifeline
Discover how Nuance's Conversational IVR can help you reduce agent calls, improve call routing and increase customer satisfaction.