It’s your contact centre, only smarter.
Nuance Contact Centre AI adds an intelligent engagement layer to your contact centre operations, helping you deliver superior customer and agent experiences—and superior business outcomes—on any partner platform.
Fine‑tuned intelligence
Ride our innovation wave, with award‑winning AI for contact centre solutions for improved conversational customer engagements, biometric authentication, and agent efficiency. Deploy industry‑specific AI solutions built on deep industry expertise and insights from billions of customer interactions. And protect your investment in existing customer service applications, wherever your cloud journey takes you, with easy portability and no need to rewrite.
AI services
Improve, protect, and optimise every customer journey
Nuance Contact Centre AI gives you easy access to cloud‑native, cloud‑agnostic services built on decades of conversational AI innovation leadership and proven to deliver remarkable business outcomes.
Conversational AI
Create personalised customer experiences for voice and digital assistants or chatbots with market‑defining text‑to‑speech (TTS), speech‑to‑text (STT), dialogue automation, and NLU.
Agent AI
Support agent efficiency with relevant information and assistance at exactly the right time.
Security AI
Secure every interaction in every channel, with multimodal biometrics security—authenticating customers in seconds and preventing fraud.
Analytics AI
Use powerful contact centre analytics to understand and optimise channel and agent performance.
How it works
We believe the best outcomes rely on an AI‑first approach. It’s about using AI to automate as much as you can, bridging automation and human engagement, empowering agents with AI, and instilling trust in your brand through biometric identification and fraud prevention—all achieved through deep integrations with your chosen partner for ease of access and functionality.
eBook
The Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) evolution
As contact centres move to cloud based CCaaS models, AI will add the vital ingredient that delivers better joint customer and agent experiences. Explore how to unlock the benefits of the cloud and AI for your existing contact centre investments.
Benefits
Turn your contact centre into a value driver
With Nuance Contact Centre AI, you can create the engaging, conversational experiences your customers expect while increasing revenue and dramatically improving key performance metrics across your operations.
Improve customer engagements
Deliver conversational engagements on every channel and maintain the context of the conversation throughout the customer journey. Enable asynchronous conversations to handle growing contact volumes without increasing headcount. And provide effortless authentication from multimodal biometrics security solutions.
Increase agent efficiency and revenue
Empower agents to work more efficiently with next best action recommendations, coaching, and tools to better manage every customer interaction, improving CSAT, reducing average handle time (AHT), and accelerating post‑engagement wrap‑up. Use AI to deliver relevant cross‑sell offers to boost revenue.
Reduce costs
Create engaging self‑service experiences customers love, increasing containment rates and reducing call volumes. And integrate your Nuance solutions with any Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) provider, minimising migration effort and reducing long‑term TCO.
Protect investments
Deploy your solutions on‑premises, in our cloud, in the cloud of your choice, or adopt a hybrid approach. Reuse applications easily with no need to rewrite if you switch cloud providers. And build on your existing Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and IVR investments to reduce the time and cost of moving to the cloud.
Maintain great experiences
Migrate to a new cloud provider without breaking the customer experience by starting over with applications and throwing out valuable work, learning, and optimisations. Give your customers a continued great experience without a reducing containment or increasing escalations.
Prevent fraud and protect your brand
Intelligent AI‑powered fraud prevention detects 90% of fraud, reducing fraud losses by 92% and mitigating reputation damage. Efficient fraud analysis tools cut detection delays by 95% and help fraud teams uncover lesser‑known attack vectors.
Real-world business outcomes
25%
increase in agent availability
84%
faster
authentication
88%
first contact
resolution rate
The Nuance difference
Nuance Contact Centre AI gives you the flexibility to deploy how you want, where you want and quickly create conversational AI applications optimised for your industry.
Work with any cloud
Deploy your Nuance solutions on‑premises, in our cloud, in the cloud of your choice, or in a hybrid environment.
Support for all partner platforms
Nuance integrates with all major cloud and contact centre as a service (CCaaS) partners so you can get up and running quickly and minimise migration effort.
Industry expertise
Nuance data is fine‑tuned and optimised for industry‑specific use cases, based on years of helping 75 of the Fortune 100 achieve proven results.
Create your intelligent contact centre, your way
Nuance developer tools and open APIs enable you to accelerate and simplify the creation of conversational AI applications and integrate them with your existing contact centre systems, CRM, and other enterprise platforms. And with Nuance Mix, our DIY tooling platform, you can create applications once and quickly optimise and deploy them across multiple channels and languages—all in a single project.Learn more about Nuance Mix
Integrate with leading contact centre providers
Nuance Contact Centre AI solutions are designed to integrate with leading cloud, Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), and technology providers.
It’s an exciting time to be working with contact centre leaders and helping them transform their operations to the cloud, and taking the CCaaS revolution to the next level.
Tony Lorentzen
Senior Vice President, Omni-Channel Solutions & Analytics
Read Tony's take on next-level CCaaS(Open a new window)