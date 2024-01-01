Cloud-native biometric security for every channel
Authenticate and prevent fraud with AI and biometrics.
Make life easier for customers—and harder for fraudsters
Nuance Gatekeeper is a cloud‑native biometric security solution that authenticates legitimate persons and detects fraudsters wherever and however they engage.
Gatekeeper layers numerous biometric and non‑biometric factors into a central AI risk engine to deliver more successful authentications and higher fraud detection rates through a unified solution.
Industry-leading performance
0.5s
of audio to authenticate
90%
detection of fraud
99%
authentication success rate
AI Risk Engine
Deep neural networks transparently analyse biometric, non-biometric, and other available data to make intelligent authentication and fraud risk assessments.
Voice biometrics
How they sound
Analyse a person’s unique voice signature, including physical and speech delivery factors.
Behavioural biometrics
How they behave
Analyse how a person interacts with their device, including speed, swiping patterns, and presses.
Conversational biometrics
What they say
Analyse how a person uses language, including word choice, grammar, emojis, and acronyms.
Call validation
Inspect every call’s path from inside the phone network to detect ANI spoofing, virtualized calls, and other threats pre‑answer.
Anti-spoofing
Prevent attackers from imitating or parodying legitimate customers via synthetic speech, playback, and other methods.
Environment detection
Interrogate device, network, and location signals for trustworthiness, identifying suspicious activity and signs of fraud.
Personalisation factors
Detect specific traits of the person behind a phone call or digital device, enabling better service and fraud prevention.
Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview
Learn why Nuance was named top platform provider for authentication and fraud prevention capabilities across all voice and digital channels, recognised as the major platform at the highly customised end of the market and noted for its AI‑backed fraud detection, flexible cloud contact center integrations and increasingly developer‑friendly cloud model.
Platform features
Continuous upgrades
Gatekeeper customers never have to plan for an upgrade or migration; they immediately benefit from our latest algorithms.
Cloud-native
Dynamic scaling, microservices, and other cloud capabilities accelerate deployment, reduce IT footprint, and increase flexibility.
Flexible deployment
Market‑leading solution that can be deployed in the public cloud, on‑premises, in a private cloud, and even on‑device.
Cloud integrations
Integrates with Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys, and Contact Centre as a Service providers including FIve9 and Amazon Connect.
Built-in privacy
Strict industry standards for data protection and privacy, including ISO27001, ISO9001, SOC II, and PCI compliance.
Nuance Fraud Nexus
Support from Nuance’s in‑house team of certified fraud experts who offer proactive monitoring, guidance, and services.
Award‑winning voice biometrics software solutions
Learn why the GSMA awarded Gatekeeper its Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award for Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution.
Proven outcomes
More than 500 organisations worldwide trust Nuance for authentication and fraud prevention solutions. Every year, Nuance customers secure over 8 billion transactions and prevent more than £1.5B+ in fraud losses.
Trusted partnership
Align with the industry leader in security AI to benefit from constant technology improvements and full support and services from Nuance’s conversational AI, biometrics, and fraud prevention experts.
Gatekeeper offers the industry’s richest, best‑performing biometric security toolkit, empowering you to authenticate and detect fraud across more channels, more quickly, at higher accuracy rates, and with fewer false positives than any other solution.
Unified, omnichannel solution
Gatekeeper is the only solution that delivers authentication and fraud prevention in every voice and digital channel: live agent calls, IVRs, messaging, mobile and web apps, and even connected devices like smart TVs.