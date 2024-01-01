Mix Dashboard – Tools for IVR & chatbots

Mix Dashboard

Use one central view for managing users, access rights, and project versions and deployments. The Mix Dashboard also allows for promotion flows from a sandbox environment to staging and production environments while letting you control multi‑datacenter, multiregional and hybrid deployment models.

Try Nuance Mix free(Open a new window)
Log in(Open a new window)
Mix manages all conversational AI projects in one view as shown within the dashboard interface.

Expand image

Organise projects and manage access

Manage conversational AI projects across your enterprise. Define the supported languages, channels, and modalities on a per‑project basis.

Mix lets developers control project version management as shown within the user interface.

Expand image

Promotion flows

Control project versions by integrating with common version management systems. Define deployment packages, and promote them from a sandbox environment to staging and production environments across multiple regions or data centres. Roll back immediately in case of problems with a new version.

Mix Learn experience with images of sample tutorial topics.

Expand image

Mix “Learn” experience​

We help you get up to speed quickly through good documentation, tutorials, and a set of training videos that you will find in Mix.dashboard’s LEARN tab. That’s also where you will find announcements of the newest feature additions as well as tips and tricks from our experts.

Mix dashboards let developers define new projects in a wizard as shown within the dashboard interface.

Expand image

Define omnichannel, multi‑language projects​

Mix.dashboards lets you define new projects in a wizard that lets you easily define target channels, modalities, and languages for your project.

Nuance Mix

See how you can use Nuance Mix to design, develop, test, and maintain conversational AI applications.

Nuance Dialog

Design omnichannel, multilanguage conversational interactions effortlessly, within a single project.

Mix NLU

Understand what your customer means, not just what they say with the power of machine learning.

Get started free with Nuance Mix.

Sign up(Open a new window)