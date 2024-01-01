Conversational AI solutions for utilities

Plug into powerful customer experiences
Nuance AI solutions for utilities that boost customer engagement and satisfaction, reduce churn, and deliver operational efficiencies and costs savings.
Experiences your customers can rely on
There are few organisations people rely on more than their utilities provider, and delivering a great customer experience—especially when things go wrong—is essential to staying competitive.
Nuance solutions help utilities arm customers with conversational self‑service in voice and digital channels, and a powerful combination of automated and human
Benefits
Intelligent customer experiences. Powerful business results.
Nuance conversational AI solutions help utilities increase self‑service, empower agents, and deliver experiences that boost customer satisfaction.
Super‑charge customer experiences
Combine automated and human assistance to answer customer questions quickly, resolve issues efficiently, and meet spikes in contact volumes with ease.
Remove authentication effort and prevent fraud
Make life easier for customers by using voice, behavioural, and conversational biometrics to authenticate them seamlessly—dramatically reducing the time and effort of every contact. And make life harder for fraudsters, with AI‑powered intelligent fraud prevention that stops fraud before it occurs.
Boost efficiency and reduce costs
Increase self‑service adoption and support agents with contextual insights and efficiency‑boosting tools, using our AI‑first approach to customer engagement. Continuously optimise engagement while enhancing customer experiences, with intuitive omnichannel analytics and reporting.
Real‑world business outcomes
84%
boost to NPS score
28M
calls contained in IVR
76%
containment rates
£7.4M
savings with automation