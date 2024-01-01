Recognizer transforms your automated IVR into an intelligent self‑service system by turning a one‑way dialogue into a complex, omni‑channel conversation between brand and consumer. AI‑enhanced IVR recognises multiple concepts and responds to changing intent, making it faster and easier for customers to get things done.

