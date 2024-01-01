Dragon Professional Anywhere Speech Recognition Solution

Let your voice do the work with AI‑powered speech recognition
Save your organisation time and money with cloud-hosted speech recognition for the enterprise and public sector. Dragon Professional Anywhere integrates directly into workflows to empower your workforce to create high-quality documentation.
Put your voice to work
Thin client speech recognition for the enterprise has arrived; Dragon Professional Anywhere - empowering your workforce to create high‑quality documentation and saving your business time and money.
Dragon in the cloud
25min on-demand webinar
Learn about Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Anywhere Mobile – the latest professional-grade cloud-based speech recognition solutions now.Learn more(Open a new window)
Your words mean business—make them count
Nuance Dragon Professional Anywhere empowers busy professionals—including remote workers—to use their voice naturally to create more detailed and accurate documentation quickly and easily.
Benefits
Achieve higher quality documentation and greater flexibility
Mission critical documentation should be dictated by knowledge workers and field professionals, not technology limitations. Conversational AI empowers private and public sector professionals to document more naturally.
Boost productivity
Enables professionals to quickly and easily document details of client meetings using speech recognition that is 3x faster than typing and with immediate superior accuracy. Most people speak over 120 wpm but type less than 40 wpm.
No limit on productivity
Speak freely and as much as you like with no per-user limits—business professionals can stay productive anywhere and focus on their clients and business rather than the technology.
Greater accuracy and automatic updates
Achieve superior accuracy with no voice profile training required, and a single cloud-based profile that is auto-established at first use. Manual activities such as accent adjustments and microphone calibration, are now automatic, providing greater accuracy, a lower word error rate, and optimal user experience from the start.
Easy to install, maintain and scale
No complex configurations, one-click installation, and automatic updates mean less work for your IT staff, less hassle for your employees, and users can be up and running within minutes. Once deployed on the server-side via Microsoft Azure, new client licenses can deploy—at scale and with ease.
Secure and compliant
Dragon Professional Anywhere employs secure encryption methods throughout the workflow for security and confidentiality in public sector settings, like social services. Our cloud solutions feature 99.5% uptime and run on geographically dispersed, active-active, data centres hosted on Microsoft Azure hosting infrastructure.
Budget friendly
Affordable, subscription-based pricing with little upfront capital investment makes it easier for public and private sector enterprises to plan budgets with predictable expenses.
Features
Work better, faster and smarter with accurate dictation and transcription
Fast, accurate and highly customisable
Fast, extremely responsive, and highly accurate out-of-the-box enterprise speech recognition with speech profiles that can be easily accessed across multiple devices.
Always latest speech recognition engine
Cloud-based technology ensures knowledge workers and field professionals have access to the most recent updates and all users are working with the same software version.
Easy to install and maintain
No complex configurations, one-click installation, and automatic updates mean less work for your IT staff, less hassle for your employees, and users can be up and running within minutes.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next-generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments.
Anchor Focus Dictation
Allows knowledge workers and field professionals to anchor the text transcription within a particular document, even as they have their cursor and mouse positioned in another window (i.e. when referencing a web-page).
Greater flexibility with resiliency mode
Protects against interruptions and allows users to continue using basic speech services if the Nuance Management Server (NMS) database becomes unavailable.
Thin client support
Support for thin client hardware, server virtualisation, as well as Citrix environments. Allows for fast and easy integration into existing IT infrastructure.
Support for virtualised environments
Supports Citrix XenApp®, Citrix XenDesktop®, VMware® Horizon View, RDSH Server or Microsoft® Remote Desktop Services, enabling users to dictate from workstations and thin clients.
256-bit Encrypted Data
The client connects to a server component that is installed using 256-bit encryption. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Central user administration
The Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track employee usage of Dragon, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customisations, including custom words, commands and auto-texts, across multiple users.
Complementary solutions
Dragon Anywhere Mobile—for iOS and Android devices
Extend the capabilities of Dragon Professional Anywhere with the addition of Dragon Anywhere Mobile. Included at no additional cost, Dragon Anywhere Mobile is professional-grade mobile dictation allowing users to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Your work doesn’t stop when you are in the field and away from your PC. Whether you are a financial adviser, a police officer or a case-worker, Dragon Anywhere Mobile extends your ability to capture critical information at the point of interaction.
To help keep busy professionals productive, customisations—like an Auto-Text or unique verbal commands—created in Dragon Anywhere Mobile are automatically synchronised with Dragon Professional Anywhere and vice versa. This allows work started in the field to easily be completed at the office.
Industry use case
Banking and Financial services
Dragon Professional Anywhere is a smart investment for banking and financial services professionals.
See how to create client financial plans with Dragon Professional Anywhere
- Improve financial documentation by creating client plans, reports and other documents 3X than typing
- Improve compliance by quickly memorialising client interactions, document disclosures and detailed action plans
- Deliver better client service by improving document workflows and refocusing on client service, not paperwork
- Reduce time and cost by reducing reliance on administrative staff or outside transcription services
Industry use case
Social services
Dragon Professional Anywhere employs secure encryption methods throughout the workflow for security and confidentiality to help comply with sensitive casework documenting client visits in the field.
Demo video
See how to create case worker notes with Dragon Professional Anywhere
- Improve report immediacy and specificity by capturing information at the point of interaction by voice, and not relying on hand-written notes
- Increase casework volume without sacrificing quality—speed turnaround times, meet deadlines and move information to better serve client needs
- Manage communications more effectively by authoring, sharing and streamlining agency workflows—all by voice
- Increase job satisfaction by empowering caseworkers to spend more time solving client challenges, and less time on administration
Social Work Today | On-demand webinar
Highlights: How Caseworkers can be Productive Anywhere
- Streamline documentation—from automating the completion of form-based templates to dictating client assessments
- Leverage cloud technologies to dictate notes on a smartphone at a client site—then access a transcription of the notes on the caseworker's laptop upon return to the office
- Ensure documentation—whether captured on a smartphone or a laptop—is secured and how Nuance technology aligns with industry-standard security frameworks
See what you + Nuance can do
Schedule a demo and see how Dragon Professional Anywhere empowers knowledge workers and field professionals to produce documentation 45% faster and capture up to 20% more relevant content.
Resources
Dragon will never leave you speechless
Product support
- To contact the Enterprise Technical Support team, you may open a ticket using the Enterprise Technical Support Portal at http://network.nuance.com/