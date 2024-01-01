Speech recognition for legal professionals

An essential tool for the modern legal professional
Speed legal documentation times, improve accuracy and security client service with Dragon.
Artificial Intelligence that reduces costs
Don’t let typing hold you back and achieve:
- Faster, more accurate document creation
- Streamline processes, save time
- Focus your time on billable work
- Improve customer service and satisfaction and enhance reputation
- Ensure compliance and reduce risk
- Reduce administrative & transcription costs
Our benefits
Accurate dictation and transcription, for effective and secure documentation
Rising to external challenges
Fast and easy to install, it allows you to add customised words, industry terms, acronyms and personal references.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next-generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments.
Increase efficiency
Speed up documentation, enjoy fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that constantly improves as it adapts to your voice.
Automate repetitive workflows and improve efficiency.
Create custom voice commands to insert standard clauses into documents or create time-saving macros to automate multi-step workflows by voice.
Eliminate or reduce transcription time and costs
Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services or reallocate support staff to more high-value tasks.
Reduce repetitive strain injuries (RSIs)
Reduce the symptoms of RSIs or proactively prevent further injuries by reducing the physical strain of typing.
Let Dragon work for you
Don’t just take our word for it
James & Wells is one of New Zealand’s largest, privately owned, patent and trademark attorney firms.
Here, Joseph Garven & Gus Hazel share how they use Dragon in their workplace.
Meet our productivity solutions
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
