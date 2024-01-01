Take Dragon even further
From specialised headsets and voice recorders to training CDs.
Peripherals
Dragon USB headset
Superior audio input for use with Dragon NaturallySpeaking.
- A noise-canceling microphone reduces background noise.
- A single, cushioned swivel-mounted ear cushion makes this adjustable headset extremely light and comfortable.
69 NZ$
Nuance PowerMic 4
Nuance PowerMic 4 is a handheld microphone featuring simplified, thumb‑control operation programmable buttons, and integrated mouse functionality.
- Streamlines user workflow for review and editing.
- USB connectivity for easy plug‑and‑play installation.
- Full‑function, Microsoft compatible PC mouse capabilities.
- Unidirectional microphone with noise‑cancellation.
429 NZ$
Dragon Bluetooth Headset
The Dragon Bluetooth wireless headset is specifically designed to meet Nuance's highest performance and quality standards for the most optimised and highest level of accuracy when using Dragon speech recognition products. Wirelessly dictate to your computer while maintaining a consistent distance between your mouth and the microphone.
- Up to a 33‑foot range and up to 8 hours of talk time.
- Includes convenient USB cable for quick and easy charging.
300 NZ$