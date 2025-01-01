Dragon for small business

 

Focus on your business—not paperwork

As a busy professional, a good part of your workday may be spent on paperwork—creating reports, writing presentations, sending emails, taking notes in the field, and more. Get more done faster simply by speaking with Dragon speech recognition, the best productivity software for business.

Act now

Meet our professional productivity solutions

CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Legal Anywhere

Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.


LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY

Dragon Professional v16

Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.

See Dragon at work

Let Dragon work for you

Speed through documentation

Fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that continually improves as it adapts to your voice.

Short-cut repetitive tasks

Define simple voice commands to short-cut repetitive processes, speed up document creation and boost your productivity.

Boost efficiency

Add customised words for accurate recognition of the industry terms, acronyms or personal preferences you use every day.

Boost productivity

Simplify documentation demands

Tasks like writing emails, scheduling meetings or updating reports can easily consume 1/3 of your workday. Dragon puts your voice to work for increased productivity and efficiency:

  • Speed through document creation–3x faster than typing
  • Use voice commands for recurring tasks
  • Give your wrists a rest and reduce repetitive stress injuries

Save valuable time

Make every second count

Visiting customers, attending events and travelling from meeting to meeting may leave you saddled with a backlog of paperwork. With Dragon and a digital voice recorder, it's easy to capture notes on the go—while the details are still fresh in your mind—for later transcription.

  • No more scribbling notes on paper
  • Save time and eliminate expensive transcription costs
  • Get work done no matter where the job takes you

Dragon success stories

Talk to us about increasing the productivity of your small business with speech recognition

