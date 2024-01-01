Delaware DFS needed a way to help case workers speed documentation turnaround so they could spend more time in the field helping children and families. Dragon has cut the time it takes case workers to enter their case notes by up to 75%. In addition, using a digital voice recorder for dictating notes in the field allows case workers to boost productivity—even when they're simply travelling to appointments or waiting in court.

Delaware Division of Family Services

Read more(pdf. Open a new window)