Dragon Business Solutions - Drive Enterprise Productivity

Realize new levels of productivity
Dragon, the world's best‑selling speech recognition solution, is used by millions of professionals to get work done faster and smarter. Dictate documents, create spreadsheets, search the web, manage email and more using your voice—3x faster than typing and with 99% accuracy.
Dragon for Enterprise
Improve documentation productivity, enterprise‑wide
Many corporations, government agencies and other organisations face significant documentation requirements as part of conducting business. Inefficient or cumbersome processes too often result in missed deadlines, inaccurate documentation and too much time and money focused on administrative work. Join the thousands of organisations that have deployed Dragon across the enterprise to improve service and documentation and reduce reliance on outside transcription services. Along with the Nuance Management Center (NMC), Dragon can easily be customised and managed enterprise-wide.
Dragon for Small Business
Focus on your business not documentation
When you're running a small business with limited staff, boosting productivity and managing documentation are top priorities. The ultimate productivity software for business, Dragon lets you create reports, presentations and spreadsheets, send email, schedule meetings and search the web using your voice. Become one of millions of successful professionals who are increasing efficiency and reducing costs with Dragon small business software.
Dragon for Education
Enhance the education experience for all
Don't let writing and spelling issues hold students back. Join the millions of students and teachers who use Dragon as an assistive technology for education. Whether your students struggle with writer's block or language-based learning challenges such as dyslexia, Dragon can help improve academic success by letting them speak their thoughts instead of typing. Available for individual use or via affordable volume licensing, Dragon is educational software worth learning about.
Be more productive, on the ground or in the cloud
Dragon's powerful dictation solutions empower you to create mission‑critical documentation with speed, detail, and accuracy.
CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Legal Anywhere
Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Dragon for Legal
Improve client services and reduce costs
For today's law firms, success hinges on providing great client service reliably and cost efficiently. But as lawyer-staff ratios continue to shrink, you need ways to maximise efficiency—without driving up costs. Dragon Legal Edition streamlines your legal transcription workflow so that you can speed up document turnaround, focus on billable work and deliver the service that clients expect. It's not just legal software; it's a powerful competitive advantage.
A proven productivity tool for other industries, too
Find out how individuals and business across industries are getting more done quickly, easily and accurately using the power of speech.