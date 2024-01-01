Dragon Support

Full Support for your Dragon products
User guides
Provide details about installation, optional settings, voice commands and dictation of different types of text. Also includes tips and notes to help you use the software more effectively.
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v15 (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v14 (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual, v15 Install Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual, v14 Install Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 user guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- User guides for older versions of Dragon(Open a new window)
Cheat-sheets
Lists key tips and commands. Can be modified to include your own notes.
- Dragon Professional v16 command cheat sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Individual Command Cheat-sheet (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal Individual Command Cheat-sheet (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group Command Cheat-sheet (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 Command Cheat-sheet (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
Quick start cards
Helps you quickly install and activate Dragon.
Demo Videos
See all the new features and explore what Dragon can do.
Workbooks
Provides explanations, examples, illustrations and step-by-step instructions to help you make the most of Dragon.
Headset Guides
Guides for Bluetooth wireless headsets.
Additional resources
Datasheets
Everything you need to know in one place.
Whitepapers
Everything you need to know in one place.
Administrator guides
The latest information if you use Dragon in your organisation.
- Dragon Group Nuance Management Server Admin Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Admin Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement Citrix Support(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 14 Professional Individual Admin guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 Admin guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
Product comparisons
See your full options before you decide.
Training
Paid online training
For additional training and customisation services beyond the tools and tips offered through Nuance, connect with the Dragon NaturallySpeaking Value-Added Reseller community. A local Dragon partner can provide in-person product training.
- To Find a Partner call 0800 523 585
Online training courses
Learn tips and tricks for using Dragon speech recognition on the PC or Mac to quickly compose emails, draft and edit documents, control your computer and more.
Top 5 frequently asked questions
Dragon for PC
Monday-Friday 0800 523 585 - 9 AM to 5 PM Sydney Time
For help with Product/Sales Inquires, Activation, Licensing, Registration and Returns.
-
Monday-Friday 0800 523 585 - 9 AM to 5 PM Sydney Time
For help configuring or problems encountered using your Nuance Desktop Product.
- Policy and Rates
Business to business customers
Customers and Partners who have a business to business relationship with Nuance, including Maintenance & Support Contracts, Reseller or Distribution Agreements. Please create or access your account via one the following sites to ensure proper handling of support entitlement: