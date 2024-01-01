Dragon Speech Recognition Software

Meet your new Dragon

Now optimised for Windows 11, Dragon Professional v16 is better for business.

Put your words to work
 

Dragon delivers high‑quality documentation 3X faster than typing, enabling professionals to get more done.

Be more productive, on the ground or in the cloud

Dragon's powerful dictation solutions empower you to create mission‑critical documentation with speed, detail, and accuracy.

CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Legal Anywhere

Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.


LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY

Dragon Professional v16

Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.

Dragon cloud solutions

Work where you need to be

Our “always latest,” easy to deploy cloud-hosted speech recognition solutions integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows and are optimised for thin-client and virtualised environments. Securely create mission-critical documentation wherever you are when you extend Dragon Professional Anywhere with Dragon Anywhere Mobile.

Dragon Professional v16

Professionals’ preferred speech‑to‑text just got better

From legal professionals filing briefs to social workers working cases, professionals prefer Dragon speech recognition for its unparalleled speed, accuracy, and specialised vocabulary and features. Now optimised for Windows 11 and backwards compatible with Windows 10, Dragon Professional v16 is taking workplace productivity to the next level.

Dragon Professional Version 16 Wordmark

Discover the Dragon difference

See how seamless documentation can be with award‑winning speech recognition that knows your business.

Superior speed and accuracy

Creating critical work documentation has never been easier with voice recognition 3x faster than typing and superior accuracy—no voice profile training required. By capturing information at the speed of thought—and at the point of interaction—busy professionals can reproduce details with specificity and immediacy that may be lost when transcription requires retrospective typing at 40 wpm or less.

Comprehensive security

All Dragon solutions—locally installed or cloud-hosted—are designed with “table-stakes” security in mind. Whether empowered by the industry-leading security of Microsoft Azure or audited to support gold-standard industry security protocols, Dragon won’t let you down.

Unparalleled flexibility

Our cloud-hosted solutions ensure the Dragon customisations you create synch across your devices. When used in combination with other cloud-native solutions like Microsoft Office, tasks begun in one location can be finished in another. If you add a unique AutoText in in Dragon Anywhere Mobile, it is synchronised in the Windows client (Dragon Professional Anywhere), so your work keeps pace with your busiest days.

Compliance and confidentiality

For health and human services professionals that encounter Personal Health Information (PHI) in the course of their jobs, rest assured that our Windows client (Dragon Professional Anywhere) supports HIPAA requirements for security and confidentiality in public sector settings such as social services, employing secure encryption methods throughout the workflow to safeguard all communication, documentation, and data.

Find the Dragon that speaks to your needs

Optimised for diverse professions and accessible to everyone, Dragon makes overachievement inevitable.

Volume licensing

Built for teams, built for the enterprise. Ask about flexible licensing programs with no seat counts or auditing.

