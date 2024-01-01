Patient engagement in healthcare

Better patient engagement in healthcare

Explore how to bring world‑class consumer engagement to healthcare and advance the quality of service delivered across the patient journey.

A single conversational AI platform for Monument Health

See how Monument Health leverages a single AI‑powered platform to enhance the patient experience across use cases and overcome the shortcomings of disparate point solutions.

Creating an exceptional engagement experience

Patients demand modern conveniences from their healthcare providers. Discover how technology can deliver intelligent interactions—and a better patient experience—at every touchpoint. Get your copy of our guide to explore how to create an exceptional engagement experience.

Elevate your approach to patient engagement

5 must haves for your patient engagement strategy

As patients increasingly demand the flexibility to engage with their healthcare organizations across channels, countless vendors and offerings have emerged, all promising to deliver a superior patient experience. Get the infographic to learn what really matters to patients for a successful patient engagement strategy.

The rise of healthcare consumers

The demand for a better patient experience is intensifying. Download the infographic to find out why healthcare providers need to look to consumer brands to meet the digital demands of patients.

Enhance the power of your EHR

Explore how to complement the EHR and automate intelligent conversational AI patient experiences with Nuance Patient Engagement Solutions.

The best experiences rely on world‑class IVR

See how Nuance is uniquely able to deliver an exceptional experience to patients over voice.

Trusted by 1,500 leading brands

World‑class technology

See our AI‑powered consumer engagement technology in action

See how Nuance virtual assistants and chatbots provide conversational experiences that offer self-service and live assistance on the channels patients prefer.

Discover how Nuance Interactive Voice Response (IVR) understands caller intent and can use voice-to-message capabilities to provide immediate, personalized assistance and reduce call wait times.

Learn how a large pharmacy chain (name changed for confidentiality) uses Nuance IVR technology to enable natural, successful interactions. This same technology applied to your patient access center can drive efficiencies and boost patient satisfaction.

CEO’s guide to patient engagement

Get to know the pressures faced by Patient Access Center Managers and their staff and learn how the right patient engagement solutions can help them give every patient simple access to care and service.

Explore the challenges and goals of CMIOs and some of the ways that AI‑powered patient engagement solutions—including automated outreach—can help them reduce physician burnout and empower patients.

Get a patient’s-eye view of the engagement experience, and a look at the growing demand for simple, convenient interactions on every channel—and what these new expectations mean for the VP of Patient Experience.

Patient Engagement Solutions

Nuance patient engagement solutions combine decades of healthcare expertise with award winning intelligent engagement technology trusted by 1,500 leading brands. A single platform based on proven AI brings world‑class consumer engagement to healthcare.

Service Desk for Patient Portals

The patient portal is a critical tool to connect with patients and empower them to take control of their health. With 95% first‑call resolution for user issues, Nuance offers real‑time patient portal support to improve engagement, satisfaction, and care.

World‑class consumer engagement technology solves pressing issues in patient engagement

$150B

attributed to missed healthcare appointments in the U.S. every year

50%

of support tickets involve password resets, account unlocks, account activations, pre‑visit preparation, and post‑visit follow up

84%

of patients under 40 look for providers who use advanced patient engagement technology

World‑class consumer engagement for healthcare

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Greet patients with “How can I help you today?” and let them use natural language on voice and digital channels to verbalize their needs—faster and easier. With Nuance IVR technology for healthcare, shorter call times and wait times please patients while self service options achieve call containment for reduced staff workload.

Appointment Management

Automate voice and SMS appointment reminders, field inbound voice appointment inquiries, and offer real‑time rescheduling capabilities with Nuance Appointment Management. Explore how to improve appointment adherence, promote wellness, impact revenue, and boost satisfaction.

Patient Support

Provide interactive bilingual 24x7x365 assistance and better patient support with interactive voice response (IVR) and digital virtual agent (VA) from Nuance. Help patients self‑serve account access and activation issues or receive automated answers to frequently asked questions over voice or online chat, with the option to transfer to a live agent.