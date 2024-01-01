Dragon Professional reporting software

Make incident reporting faster, safer and more complete

Dragon Law Enforcement provides a faster, safer and more efficient way to create incident reports and makes CAD/RMS systems easier to use—by voice.

Learn how hundreds of departments are using speech recognition to improve the quality of reporting, officer safety, and community visibility.

Paperwork burden in policing

For frontline officers, spending about three to four hours per 12-hour shift completing incident reports and other documents is the norm. This administrative burden on officers impacts report quality, community presence, and safety.

Overcoming the Police Paperwork Challenge

How speech recognition helps police officers spend less time on paperwork and more time out in the field – serving and protecting the community

Fight paperwork

Spend less time on paperwork, more time protecting and serving

The challenge

Police officers face unique reporting challenges. For instance, they can spend an hour or more typing up a single incident report. For police sergeants at the station, checking incident reports filed by frontline police, rostering and other paperwork consumes a large portion of the working day. Heavy documentation demands can impact the timely filing of reports, limit community visibility, and even put their safety at risk. There is a better way.

The solution

Dragon provides officers with a faster, more accurate way to safely and efficiently improve daily reporting and documentation demands, while speeding data entry into CAD/RMS systems —all by voice. Departments can eliminate paperwork backlogs and transcription costs while improving report detail and accuracy—enabling officers to spend less time on paperwork, and more keeping communities safe.

Dragon in action

Transform incident reports by voice

Learn how hundreds of departments are using speech recognition to improve productivity, efficiency, and safety.

Reporting challenges

Explore the challenges departments face with inefficient documentation processes.

Dragon Law Enforcement in action

See how to enable officers to create incident reports and make the RMS easier to use—all by voice.

Features and benefits

Empower law enforcement professionals to keep up with documentation demands

Ensure timely filing of incident reports

Eliminate the need to decipher handwritten notes or try to recall details from hours before. Officers simply speak to create detailed and accurate incident reports, 3 times faster than typing and with up to 99% recognition accuracy—Zall by voice.

Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology

With a next-generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments; making it ideal for diverse work groups and settings.

Speed data entry within records management systems (RMS)

Use fast and accurate dictation to enter data into RMS and CAD systems or other applications. Officers or support staff simply dictate anywhere they would normally type, and fill and navigate within form fields by voice.

Keep officers safer and more situationally aware

Improve in‑car documentation and safety while officers are stationary in their patrol cars. Officers can look up license plates simply by saying “Enter license plate Alpha Bravo Charlie 123,” or write reports and respond to calls—all while staying heads up and with their eyes on their surroundings.

Increase officer omnipresence in the community

Enable law enforcement professionals to dictate reports and other paperwork in a fraction of the time it would typically take typing by hand. The result: officers spend less time back at the station tethered to a computer, and more time on patrol keeping communities safe.

Eliminate or reduce transcription time and costs

Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services and costs. Using Dragon, support staff can transcribe recorded notes or voice files of another single speaker into text quickly and easily back at the PC, or use the Auto Transcribe Folder Agent (ATFA) to transcribe batch files of audio recordings.

Empower officers with a Nuance PowerMic option.

Empower officers to complete reports with a high‑quality, handheld microphone. Officers can dictate, edit, navigate and review documents, or switch dictation on and off using a toggle button if they need to exit the vehicle quickly. And with programmable buttons, automate steps such as advancing sequentially through form fields of an incident report.

Centrally manage for significant costs savings

The Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track employee usage of Dragon, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customisations, including custom words, commands and auto‑texts, across multiple users.

Our vision for the interview room of the future

Showcased at IACP 2019 in Chicago USA

Preview the interview room of the future to see our vision of what’s coming next

Nuance presented our vision in answer to one of the most frequent requests we receive, “When will speech recognition come to the interview room and automatically create a time-stamped transcript of an interview between a detective and suspect?”

Improve mobility

Improve documentation and reporting out in the field

Empower police officers and other public safety officials to keep up with reporting demands even when they are away from their desk. Easily integrate Nuance's cloud-based, professional-grade mobile dictation solution, Dragon Anywhere, into your mobile documentation workflow, and make it easier for officers to complete reports in real-time—by voice—via their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Nuance Management Center (NMC) makes it easy to track usage and centrally manage licenses, user accounts and profiles, administrative settings, and custom words and commands across the enterprise. Dragon Professional speech recognition software coupled with NMC and goal-driven project management and services provides a complete enterprise-ready solution that meets your organisation's specific documentation productivity requirements to improve the corporate bottom line.

Nuance Management Center can easily manage Dragon Professional licenses, depending on the individual user's needs. An administrator for example, can easily assign or switch a license via a license key, saving time by centrally managing both product deployments as needed.

Talk to us about transforming your department with speech recognition.

